Dalston's Colvestone Crescent named Hackney's first '21st century street'

PUBLISHED: 14:13 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:13 07 February 2020

Mayor Phil Glanville cuts the ribbon on the Colvestone Crescent parklet in February 2019.

Mayor Phil Glanville cuts the ribbon on the Colvestone Crescent parklet in February 2019.

Archant

A polluted road in Dalston has been chosen to become Hackney's first "21st century street".

Colvestone Crescent will get new green space in place of cars, tree cover for at least 40% of the street, bike storage, electrical vehicle charging and will be a school street.

Hackney's environment and transport chief Cllr Jon Burke said: "If we are to meet the demands of what climate science is telling us we must do to avert an environmental catastrophe and reduce the impact of the warming world we are already experiencing, our streets will need to look radically different in the coming decades."

He said the vision included more cooling trees, increased walking and cycling and fewer, cleaner motor vehicles.

Cllr Burke added: "Any proposals will seek to eliminate unnecessary parking space along Colvestone Crescent and ensure only residents and visitors with permits will be able to park, addressing the hostile nature of parking and vehicle movements that currently afflicts the road."

A year ago people in the street launched their first community parklet in place of an existing parking bay.

Council officers will be speaking to people in the street in the coming weeks to shape the proposals.

