Youngsters from Dalston's Literacy Pirates celebrate publishing their own book

Youngsters celebrate publishing their first book with the Literacy Pirates Literacy pirates

Youngsters from a literacy project have contributed to a book jam-packed with stories about the origins of their names and poems about their favourite places.

The Literacy Pirates "ship" in Kingsland High Street, Dalston. The Literacy Pirates "ship" in Kingsland High Street, Dalston.

The Literacy Pirates work with 145 children aged from nine to 12 whose teachers think they would benefit from some extra after-school support at their "ship" in Kingsland High Street, Dalston.

The children were referred to the year-long in September, and work on a unique creative publishing project every term.

The book 'Maybe it Happened Maybe it Didn't' contains poems about Chessington, horse riding, birthday parties and hikes.

"Captain" of the group, Andrew McWhirther, said: It's a treasure trove of wonder and weird imaginations. The children work so hard and then at the book launch we get to celebrate that hard work.

"It's a pleasure to see the smiles and family members cheering them on.

"We work to improve children's reading and writing skills, as well as build a sense of achievement and accomplishment that they can take to the classroom."