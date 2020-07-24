Search

Dalston pub looking to raise £10K to survive the coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 16:08 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 24 July 2020

The Haggerston, in Kingsland Road, Dalston. Picture: Archant

The Haggerston, in Kingsland Road, Dalston. Picture: Archant

Archant

A Dalston pub is looking to fundraise £10,000 to weather the coronavirus storm.

Independent music venue and pub The Haggerston on Kingsland Road has started the appeal to initially cover its overheads during the pandemic, but also to keep the entire team furloughed as costs rise.

The cash will also go towards adapting the site to allow for social distancing, such as buying new furniture and protective screens.

After pubs were allowed to reopen on July 4, The Haggerston welcomed patrons back for only a few days before it “became apparent” that operating within the social-distancing rules was “not a sustainable way for the business to run”.

The fundraising page says: “It is not possible for us to run at a loss for even a short period of time and so unfortunately we have no choice but to close our doors again.”

It is offering a range of perks in exchange for donations, such as a free pint for the first 100 givers to a function room booking for those offering over £250.

Donate at www.gofundme.com/f/the-haggerston-needs-your-help

Coronavirus: Cases shoot up in Hackney with 51 new Covid-19 infections in two weeks - the highest in London

Sandra Husbands speaking at the Hackney Council health scrutiny meeting

Clissold Park attack: Teenager stabbed in the back of his head with ‘metal object’

Emergency services on the scene after a teen was stabbed in Clissold Park. Picture: Roy Chako

Amhurst Park stabbing: Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Stoke Newington assault

A man was stabbed in Amhurst Park. Picture: @999London

10 arrested in dawn raids after year-long investigation into gang shootings in Hackney - including Uzi sub-machine gun incident

Drugs, cash and a gun have been seized during Operation Detroit. Picture: Met Police

Two teenagers sentenced for racist assault on rabbi in Hackney

The assault happened in Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

