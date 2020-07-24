Dalston pub looking to raise £10K to survive the coronavirus pandemic

A Dalston pub is looking to fundraise £10,000 to weather the coronavirus storm.

Independent music venue and pub The Haggerston on Kingsland Road has started the appeal to initially cover its overheads during the pandemic, but also to keep the entire team furloughed as costs rise.

The cash will also go towards adapting the site to allow for social distancing, such as buying new furniture and protective screens.

After pubs were allowed to reopen on July 4, The Haggerston welcomed patrons back for only a few days before it “became apparent” that operating within the social-distancing rules was “not a sustainable way for the business to run”.

The fundraising page says: “It is not possible for us to run at a loss for even a short period of time and so unfortunately we have no choice but to close our doors again.”

It is offering a range of perks in exchange for donations, such as a free pint for the first 100 givers to a function room booking for those offering over £250.

Donate at www.gofundme.com/f/the-haggerston-needs-your-help

