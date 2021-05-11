News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dalston shooting victim named by police

Michael Cox

Published: 8:17 AM May 11, 2021   
Patrick Anzy

Patrick Anzy was the victim of a fatal shooting in Dalston, the Met Police said. - Credit: Met Police

Police have named the man who died after a shooting in Dalston.

Officers attended Gillett Square just before 1am on Saturday (May 8) after reports of shots being fired and found Patrick Anzy, 31, who was seriously injured.

He died at the scene and Det Insp Andy McDonald said he is keen to speak with anyone who was in the Gillett Square area and may have witnessed what happened.

"Patrick was attacked in Boleyn Road, Dalston, in the early hours of Saturday, May 8 and, at the time, I believe there may have been a number of people around who may have seen or heard something.

"Any information, no matter how small, could prove to be crucial to this investigation and help secure some justice for Patrick's family."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference CAD 412/08May.

You may also want to watch:

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

