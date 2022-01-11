News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Plans for Gillett Square toilets should be flushed, report warns

Logo Icon

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:23 PM January 11, 2022
Warnings have been made against plans for public toilets at Gillett Square in Dalston

Warnings have been made against plans for public toilets at Gillett Square in Dalston - Credit: Google maps

Politicians have been warned that installing public toilets in Dalston’s Gillett Square could attract prostitution, drug use and even create a place to “stash weapons”.

A report for Hackney’s planning committee last week suggested the plans be flushed away.

They were not part of the design when the overall scheme was approved in 2018, but the committee had discussed the need for somewhere for people to spend a penny.

The scheme includes retail “pods” and offices, and there was a temporary urinal in the square, which is near Ridley Road market and Dalston Kingsland station.

Instead of a public toilet, developers are floating the idea of allowing the public to use a bathroom in a building at Bradbury Street between 8.30am and 7.30pm on weekdays, and a toilet in a new cafe facing the square between 8.30am and 8pm from Monday to Saturday.

A report by the council’s design officer said: “Whilst I do appreciate the issue of public toilets is a complicated one with vastly contrasting viewpoints, I am of the opinion that the cons outweigh the pros at Gillett Square.

“Historically, we have seen high levels of anti-social behaviour (ASB), drug use and violence at the locality.”

Ambulance treating a person at Gillett Square, Dalston.

Gillett Square has been known as a Dalston hotspot for crime and anti-social behaviour - Credit: Robert Beckford

Police and the council are working to clamp down on the problems.

Most Read

  1. 1 Three jailed after 'horrific' revenge attack on teenage boy near Finsbury Park
  2. 2 Men jailed after violent Mare Street robberies
  3. 3 Albanian man named as victim of Clapton New Year's Eve garage fire
  1. 4 Hundreds of staff at north London NHS trusts off sick due to Covid
  2. 5 Hackney’s very own Nicky Gyimah signs for Sunderland
  3. 6 Temple of Seitan: 'Proper vegan fast food full of addictive flavours'
  4. 7 Urgent call for meeting before incinerator is signed off
  5. 8 Drug dealer jailed after being caught with cannabis and cash
  6. 9 Cyber attack 'cost Hackney Council £10m' - audit finds
  7. 10 Sam Fender to headline huge Finsbury Park show next summer

The report warned: “It is my belief that if additional toilets were installed we would see ASB rise in the area.

"As seen in other parts of Hackney, these toilets would likely be used for illicit activities such as drug misuse, prostitution, a place to stash weapons and criminal damage.

“I believe the toilets would quickly have their doors broken and as a result would have a minimal impact on people urinating or defecating in the street.”

Councillors were told that when public toilet doors in Stamford Hill “were repeatedly damaged and locks disabled, reports of urination or defecation in residents’ gardens and doorways actually increased and the toilets were themselves used for drug use". 
 

Planning and Development
Dalston News
Hackney News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Southwold Road in Hackney, where a man died in a fire in a workshop on New Year's Eve

London Live News

Police launch probe after man dies in Hackney workshop fire 

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Raaid Ressaf, Bhaye Khodabukus and Omar Bakali

London Live News

Guilty: North London criminals jailed in December 2021

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Two teenagers were cautioned after assaulting a man in Stamford Hill

Boys, 11 and 13, detained after man assaulted near Stamford Hill

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Yesterday (September 26), firefighters tackled a house fire in West Heath Road, Hampstead.

London Fire Brigade

Man arrested after fire at suspected cannabis factory in Clapton

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon