Dalston student triumphs in nationwide games competition

PUBLISHED: 11:32 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 11 May 2020

Animation Student Chris Woods, 27, studies SAE institute in Hackney.

Animation Student Chris Woods, 27, studies SAE institute in Hackney.

Woods Family

A Dalston student’s space soldier animation just earned him an award in a nationwide ‘Search for a Star’ competition.

Chris Woods' space soldier has won the Games Animation category of the Grads in Games 'Search for a Star' competition. Picture: Chris WoodsChris Woods' space soldier has won the Games Animation category of the Grads in Games 'Search for a Star' competition. Picture: Chris Woods

Student Chris Woods from the School of Audio Engineering (SAE) in Haggerston has been chosen as a finalist in the Games Animation category of the Grads in Games Awards.

The awards are part of an Aardvark Swift initiative which recognises people, studios and institutions working to improve the links between the games industry and education.

Chris said: “It feels pretty amazing to get to the final, it’s nice to have my work recognised and it’s also a really exciting opportunity to help find a job after I graduate.

“Grads in Games do a really great job running the competition with lots of support, and if any first or second years are thinking about taking part next year then I really recommend getting involved.

Chris took part in the student section of the awards and showcased a space soldier enacting various poses.

“It can be tricky to squeeze it in between university work, but set aside a week or two and it’s definitely worth the effort.”

The final stage of the initiative see Chris interviewed by industry professionals.

To find out more about The Grads in Games Awards visit https://gradsingames.com/awards/

To find out more about Chris’ animation click here.

