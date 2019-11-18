Dalston tenants see sunlight in homes for first time in three years after giant advert removed

The advert at the junction of Kingsland Road and Dalston Lane. Picture: Google Archant

Tenants in Kingsland Road awoke to the sun shining into their homes for the first time in three years yesterday after a giant advertisement was pulled down.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A view from one of the windows before and after the advert was removed. A view from one of the windows before and after the advert was removed.

The 17 households living above The Diner at the junction with Dalston Lane have been denied sunlight since their landlord sold the sides of the building as advertising space in 2016.

But after a cross-party campaign led by local Green party activists, at about 1am on Sunday workers were seen with a crane taking it down.

Mihret Zeratson, 59, was placed in the building by Lambeth Council while she waits for a permanent home. She's been bidding for 10 years.

She told the Gazette: "I have had sunshine after three years in my room. I woke up and thought: 'What is happening?'. Today everything is okay.

A crane removing the advert in the early hours of Sunday morning. A crane removing the advert in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mihret said despite numerous complaints from tenants about the advert, no one listened.

"They don't care," she said. "The landlord said he got a lot of money for it."

You may also want to watch:

Alex Armitage, the Green party candidate for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, praised the collaborative nature of the campaign, which included his party, the London Renters Union, Open Dalston and Dalston Labour councillor Soraya Adejare.

Alex Armitage, Green candidate for Hackney North and Stoke Newington with Tyrone Scott, the party's candidate for Hackney South and Shoreditch, at the junction in Dalston. Alex Armitage, Green candidate for Hackney North and Stoke Newington with Tyrone Scott, the party's candidate for Hackney South and Shoreditch, at the junction in Dalston.

He said: "For over three years tenants have been unable to see out of their windows because their landlord sold the sunlight to an advertisement company who which erected a huge hoarding around the building.

"This really shows the power of what community action can do.

"There was a coalition of people that campaigned, and we really came together as a community. There was no political tribalism."

Alex said the campaigners would continue to pressure the landlord into improving living conditions in the building, which is reported to have leaks and a lack of security.

BlowUp Media, which rented the space, said in 2016 it "targets the hard to reach 'eclectic go-getters' in east London."

"Dalston is a great place to explore with its clubs, street foods, markets, independents and geeks of all styles," it said, adding that the first advert there would reach 600,000 people in two weeks.

It is not yet known who is responisble for the advert being removed.

Hackney Council and BlowUp Media have been contacted.