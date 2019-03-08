Search

Clapton's Daubeney Primary school wears pink for breast cancer research

PUBLISHED: 14:16 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 07 November 2019

Daubeney Primary School's ladies in pink. Picture: Holly Chant

Daubeney Primary School's ladies in pink. Picture: Holly Chant

Holly Chant

Students and staff at Daubeney Primary School swapped their uniforms for pink outfits and wigs to raise money and awareness for charity Breast Cancer Now.

"We learned that there’s many different cancers and different ways to get rid of cancer and we also learnt how you get cancer," Jahkyla-may, year 5. Picture: Holly Chant

The Clapton School was awash with pink on October 25 thanks to Nadia Collier, the family support worker. She was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago and now lives cancer-free. She said: "Everyone's having fun for £1 and we know there's a large amount of money going to help these causes. If we all just try to do one thing for somebody else it goes so far. You might not see the person you reach but you'll know in your heart you've helped someone today."

She organised the day with help from students and staff. They held assemblies and pupils put on a cake sale.

Every year the school chooses a charity to support.

Nadia Collier (right) was proud of her Nadia Collier (right) was proud of her "Daubeney Family" for supporting breast cancer research. Picture: Holly Chant

"People are ill and you want them to be happy - as happy as you are because you're lucky that you're not going through these issues so you might want to help them," said Hind, a Year 6 student at the school.

Daubeney Primary School managed to raise over £700 for the charity. "The pink day was a huge success," Nadia said.

