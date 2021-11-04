A Hackney seven-year-old was shocked to find out David Attenborough had personally responded to a letter she sent him about climate change - Credit: Image on left by Yves Baronnet, Image on right by PA

A Hackney student was pinching herself this week after finding out Sir David Attenborough had personally replied to a letter she sent about climate change.

Year three students from Betty Layward Primary School in Stoke Newington wrote letters in class addressed to important climate influencers like David Attenborough, Greta Thunberg, the Queen and Prince William among others.

Pupils shared their concerns about planet Earth and what they are doing to help reduce the effects of climate change.

But Xia Baronnet was stunned when she received a personal reply from Britain's most famous naturalist.

A handwritten note sent by Sir David Attenborough to Xia, 7, from Stoke Newington - Credit: Yves Baronnet

Sir David wrote: “Dear Xia, Thank you for your letter. The natural world is wonderful and beautiful and I am so glad you are doing all you can to protect it."

Xia said she "could not believe it" when her teacher Asifa Iqbal told her class that she had received a response from Mr Attenborough.

"I had to pinch myself to make sure I wasn’t dreaming," said Xia.

"This was seriously the best news ever. I couldn’t believe he actually read my letter and wrote back to me. I feel over the moon and so, so lucky.

"I’m going to treasure his letter forever," she said.

Xia Baronnet from Betty Layward Primary School in Stoke Newington holds up her letter from David Attenborough - Credit: Yves Baronnet

Xia added that her parents are going to frame the letter so every time she looks at it she can remember "how important it is to protect our world and nature".

"I think it’s important to everybody who lives on this planet. I will keep on doing my part to help," Xia added.

Xia's mum Zen James said Sir David was "very generous and kind" to reply to her little girl.

Sir David Attenborough attends the premiere of Green Planet at the Glasgow IMAX cinema in the Green Zone at COP26 in Glasgow - Credit: PA

She stated: "I think Xia was initially fairly star-struck and I was so proud that I welled up a little, but actually we are incredibly proud that Xia chose to write to Sir David.

"Climate Change is a very important and current topic, and we are grateful that Betty Layward Primary School cover this in their curriculum.

"All the pupils are taking climate change very seriously, after all, it is their future they are out to protect. We’re proud of all of them."