David Bello-Monerville stabbing: Family's agony as third brother is murdered

PUBLISHED: 21:42 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 21:48 21 June 2019

David Bello-Monerville

David Bello-Monerville

A father-of-two who was stabbed in a fight this week is tragically the third brother from the same family to be killed.

Joseph Burke MonervilleJoseph Burke Monerville

David Bello-Monerville, 38, was one of three men knifed in Welbeck Road, Barnet on Tuesday night. He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead just over an hour later.

David is John Burke-Monerville's third son to be killed.

David was in a car in Hindrey Road, Lower Clapton, six years ago with his 19-year-old twin brothers Joseph and Jonathan Burke-Monerville.

Two masked men approached and asked them if they were from the Pembury Estate.

The appeal for funds for Trevor MonervilleThe appeal for funds for Trevor Monerville

When they said no one of them allegedly said "waste them anyway", before the gunman fired three times.

Joseph was shot in the head and died in hospital. Police believe the shooting was a case of mistaken identity. In 1994 Trevor Monerville, 26, died after being repeatedly stabbed in a Hackney street by five men.

None of the brothers' killers have ever been brought to justice.

Just three days before a murder trial was due to begin into Joseph's death in 2015, charges against the three men were dropped when it emerged the prosecution's case relied on the evidence of one single gang member.

The three men were called to give evidence at harrowing inquest into Joseph's death in 2016, along with the witness who gave evidence against them.

David too gave evidence at the inquest, and broke down when he recounted the moment his brother was shot and how he continued to be "haunted by the killer's eyes".

Coroner Mary Hassell concluded Joseph was "killed unlawfully".

Detectives investigating David's death charged Nathan Harewood, 27, of Pert Close, Barnet with aggravated burglary with intent today.

Supt Tim Alexander said earlier this week: "Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this very difficult time. This is such a tragic loss of life and we urge anyone with information to come forward.

"The information you provide can be used to great effect to not only detect, but also prevent crime.

"We are working closely with the homicide and major crime command as part of their ongoing investigation into the full circumstances."

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8358 0300 or police via 101 reference CAD 8638/18June.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information

