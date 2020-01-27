Search

Mount Pleasant Lane stabbing: Dawid Wycik, 22, of Poland, charged with murder

PUBLISHED: 10:15 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:15 27 January 2020

The house in Mount Pleasant Lane where the man was stabbed to death. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

The house in Mount Pleasant Lane where the man was stabbed to death. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Emma Bartholomew

A man has been charged with murder, after a Polish man in his 60s was stabbed to death in Upper Clapton.

The house in Mount Pleasant Lane where the man was stabbed to death. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Police were called to a Victorian house in Mount Pleasant Lane at 11.30pm on Friday night following reports of a disturbance.

The victim was found inside with stab injuries, and despite the efforts of emergency services, he was declared dead a short time later.

On Saturday police were still unsure of his identity, but Scotland Yard now believes they know who he is, and are waiting for him to be formally identified by his next of kin.

Dawid Wycik, 22, a Polish national of no fixed abode, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with murder.

He will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court today.

"The two men are believed to have been known to each other, but not related," said a police spokesperson.

The Gazette understands that the house, which appears to be uninhabited, has been under renovation for the past few months.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

