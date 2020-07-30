Search

Advanced search

Mount Pleasant Lane murder: Polish national Dawid Wycik stabbed 67-year-old colleague in drunken rage

PUBLISHED: 10:13 30 July 2020

Dawid Wycik who murdered Czeslaw Swiatkowski. Picture: Met Police

Dawid Wycik who murdered Czeslaw Swiatkowski. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

A man who killed his colleague in a drunken rage at the house they were renovating has been found guilty of murder.

Czeslaw Swiatkowski who was stabbed to death in Mount Pleasant Lane. Picture: Met Police Czeslaw Swiatkowski who was stabbed to death in Mount Pleasant Lane. Picture: Met Police

Dawid Wycik, 28, of no fixed abode, stabbed 67-year-old Czeslaw Swiatkowski to death in a house in Mount Pleasant Lane, Lower Clapton, at 11.30pm on January 24.

Police and the London Ambulance Service were called to the address following reports of a disturbance.

They found Mr Swiatkowski, a Polish national, inside the property suffering from stab injuries, and despite the efforts of emergency services, he was declared dead a short time later.

Wycik, who is also from Poland, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and was charged the following day.

The house in Mount Pleasant Lane where the man was stabbed to death. Picture: Emma Bartholomew The house in Mount Pleasant Lane where the man was stabbed to death. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

A post-mortem examination gave cause of death as a stab wound to the abdomen.

A jury unanimously found him guilty of murder yesterday at Inner London Crown Court.

Det Insp Brett Hagen, of the specialist crime command, said: “Justice has been served today with this verdict.

“Wycik violently assaulted his 67-year-old work colleague in a drunken rage after he was politely asked to leave a property the victim had been renovating.

The house in Mount Pleasant Lane where the man was stabbed to death. Picture: Emma Bartholomew The house in Mount Pleasant Lane where the man was stabbed to death. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

You may also want to watch:

“Not content with punching Czeslaw multiple times in the face and knocking him to the ground, he then proceeded to pick up a kitchen knife from nearby and stab him while he lay prone on the floor.

“This was a cold, calculated and cowardly act of murder committed against a defenceless man some 40-plus years his elder.

“I hope Czeslaw’s family can take some small comfort from this outcome, albeit they’ll never comprehend why Wycik decided to use the lethal force he did.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Stamford Hill Primary School closes down after losing half its pupils

Stamford Hill Primary School. Picture: Google Maps

Hackney’s director of public health denies a ‘second wave’ as cases outstrip the rest of London and continue to rise

Coronavirus testing is available to anyone who has symptoms. Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan

Police release CCTV image following sexual assault on 48 bus in Hackney

Police want to speak to this man in relation to a sexual assault on the 48 bus. Picture: Met Police

Backlash as Hoxton’s Museum of the Home announces slave trader Geffrye’s statue will stay put

Geffrye Museum soon undergoing a two-year refurbishment. Picture: Geffrye archives

Coronavirus: Cases shoot up in Hackney with 51 new Covid-19 infections in two weeks - the highest in London

Sandra Husbands speaking at the Hackney Council health scrutiny meeting

Most Read

Stamford Hill Primary School closes down after losing half its pupils

Stamford Hill Primary School. Picture: Google Maps

Hackney’s director of public health denies a ‘second wave’ as cases outstrip the rest of London and continue to rise

Coronavirus testing is available to anyone who has symptoms. Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan

Police release CCTV image following sexual assault on 48 bus in Hackney

Police want to speak to this man in relation to a sexual assault on the 48 bus. Picture: Met Police

Backlash as Hoxton’s Museum of the Home announces slave trader Geffrye’s statue will stay put

Geffrye Museum soon undergoing a two-year refurbishment. Picture: Geffrye archives

Coronavirus: Cases shoot up in Hackney with 51 new Covid-19 infections in two weeks - the highest in London

Sandra Husbands speaking at the Hackney Council health scrutiny meeting

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 30

England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase during day two of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Mount Pleasant Lane murder: Polish national Dawid Wycik stabbed 67-year-old colleague in drunken rage

Dawid Wycik who murdered Czeslaw Swiatkowski. Picture: Met Police

Film review: Perfect 10

Stills from the film Perfect Ten

Five great Roses from around the Med

Rose wine reccs and 1: Haut Gléon in the Vallée du Paradis, source of fine rosé 2: More and more rosé to meet demand: the bottling line at Maison Ventenac 3: Organically grown vines at Domaine Gayda

‘Will we have learnt something? You hope we will’ - Michelle Collins on community and the state of the arts

Michelle Collins and Humphrey attending The Animal Hero Awards held at Grosvenor House Hotel in 2017. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire