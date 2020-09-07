91-year-old De Beauvoir resident featured in global billboard campaign

Joan and Alison's picture on a billboard in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Picture: KOR Communications KOR Communications

A 91-year-old De Beauvoir resident has been featured on billboards and bus shelters across the globe, as part of an international campaign to unite communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The photograph submitted of Joan Miller and her daughter Alison Hall. The photograph submitted of Joan Miller and her daughter Alison Hall.

Joan MIller, 91, submitted a photo of herself with her daughter to a campaign called #SendingLove and, it has been put on display in places as far as California and Auckland, as well as London.

Her daughter Alison Hall said her mother was “totally bowled over” at having her picture shared around the world and wanted to see the London billboard right away.

“Mum’s done quite a lot in her life, but said that having her photo displayed across the world was another feather in her cap,” she said.

Joan and Alison's photo on display in Florida. Picture: KOR Communications Joan and Alison's photo on display in Florida. Picture: KOR Communications

Joan lived in Benyon Estate on Southgate Road for over 70 years. She was brought up in Limehouse and, after being evacuated during the second world war in 1939, returned to De Beauvoir Town in 1945.

Joan moved into her current home in De Beauvoir Town in 1972 and has been there ever since.

“She loves it here,” Alison said. “She’s got all her friends here and really gets involved with as much as she can in the community.”

While unable to visit Joan during the lockdown, Alison said volunteers from the De Beauvoir Association, a Hackney community group, “generously” supported her mother by doing shopping, running errands and “making sure she was okay”.

The #SendingLove campaign saw people of different nationalities featured on digital displays worldwide and all photographs needed to include a heart-hand symbol.

Facilitated by The World Out of Home Organization and its member organisations, over 70 media owners across 153 cities donated advertising space - making it one of the biggest campaigns of its kind.

As well as promoting messages of love during the coronavirus pandemic, those who took part in the campaign were also invited to make an optional donation to the Global Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

