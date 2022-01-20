News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dalston food couriers protest will disrupt deliveries this afternoon

Mia Lyndon

Published: 10:58 AM January 20, 2022
Updated: 11:02 AM January 20, 2022
Dalston McDonalds protest

Dalston delivery drivers are staging a demonstration today at 4pm outside Hackney Town Hall - Credit: Sally Patterson

From 4pm today, there will be disruption to local food deliveries as workers protest for safer working conditions.

Local delivery drivers - from Deliveroo, UberEats, and JustEat - will partake in today’s demonstration outside Hackney Town Hall on Mare Street. 

Local couriers say they are being forced to wait for takeaway orders in Bentley Road car park.

Currently a Covid testing site, the car park lacks both shelter and toilets.

Couriers claim they have been subject to parking fines and moped theft, as well as quizzing by the police and civil enforcement officers when picking up orders from the Kingsland High Street McDonald's. 

The demonstration is organised by the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain (IWGB) and is backed by MP Diane Abbott.

Drivers held similar protests last year, on September 17 and November 10

A spokesperson for McDonald's said: "We’ve been working closely with our delivery partners, Hackney Council and local Police to find a solution to the problem and we support the decision to offer couriers the free use of Bentley Road Car Park as an alternative waiting area. 

"We believe this solution would protect and respect the rights of local residents and address their concerns, whilst also protecting couriers and local businesses."

McDonald's says couriers collecting food from McDonald's are welcome to use customer toilets and facilities.

The spokesperson added: "And we have offered to work with the council to help provide shelter for couriers at the proposed waiting area.”

Hackney Council will be commenting on the protest later today. 

Hackney Council
Dalston News
Hackney News
East London News

