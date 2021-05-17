Hackney festival celebrates people living with dementia

Published: 3:47 PM May 17, 2021

Hackney council is hosting online events such as tea parties to celebrate the many contributions made by people living with dementia. - Credit: Hackney council

Hackney's annual Dementia Festival has now begun after it was put on hold last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The week-long celebration honours contributions made by people living with dementia.

The event will host free online activities for Dementia Action Week from May 17-23 and will return in September for in-person events.

Cllr Yvonne Maxwell, mayoral advisor for older people and dementia champion, said: “After having to cancel last year’s Dementia Festival due to the pandemic, we’re delighted to see it back again at a time when we need it most."

This week, events include an online Caribbean tea party hosted by the Hackney Caribbean Elderly Organisation and a virtual Jerusalema Dance workshop from Outward and Memories Workshop led by Hackney Libraries.

St Joseph's Hospice will also offer daily online workshops throughout the week with a Secret Garden Tea Party set to take place on May 22 in Haggerston.

Find out more at lovehackney.uk/dementia-festival