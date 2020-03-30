There With You: Directory lists small businesses delivering supplies during coronavirus outbreak

A new online tool has been launched to help communities find out which small businesses are providing vital supplies in their area during the coronavirus lockdown.

My Virtual Neighbourhood has been rolled out across north London, offering a lifeline to shoppers and companies.

It has been set up by the team behind the Local Buyers Club, Basil and Jenna Fansa, of Stoke Newington, who intend to extend it across the capital.

Basil said: “Covid-19 has been heartbreaking for small businesses and, while many have been forced to close, others have found a way to adapt and offer new services that help people in their hour of need.

“My Virtual Neighbourhood is a celebration of that resilience and a call to the public to make the best of the amazing businesses on their doorsteps and to help them survive.

“Lockdown is an awful thing to endure, but the army of independent shops and restaurants offering to deliver hot meals, wine, fresh fish, cheese, meat, veg and pastries to your door will certainly make it more bearable.

“We constantly see images in the news of people queuing for big supermarkets, which can only increase infection rates. Small businesses are well stocked and they’re moving heaven and earth to bring supplies to you so you can stay home!”

Anyone who knows a business that should be on the list can contact the team. For the full list visit myvirtualneighourhood.com.

