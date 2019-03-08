Disabled kids' bus drivers in Hackney threaten to go on strike again

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Hackney Council has expressed disappointment that disabled children's bus drivers are about to go on strike yet again - this time over whether they should work on inset days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The council and workers from the union Unite only came to an agreement last month after a year-long dispute, when it was agreed they would be paid compensation for split shifts.

You may also want to watch:

However the union has accused the council of "bad faith", because they have asked them to take part in training on school staff inset days.

Because they have not worked on inset days up until now, the union says those days should be added to their holiday, meaning they get between 32 and 37 days holiday annually.

Unite regional officer Onay Kasab accused the council of trying to "cheat low paid workers out of a negotiated agreement".

Cllr Chris Kennedy told the Hackney Gazette that the council is "disappointed by this apparent misunderstanding."