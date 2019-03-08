Firefighters issue smoking warning after discarded cigarette could be to blame for Manor House sixth floor flat blaze

The blaze broke out in a block of flats in Coster Avenue, Manor House. Picture: @999London Picture: @999London

Firefighters have issued a reminder about smoking safety after a discarded cigarette is thought to have caused a fire in a sixth floor flat in Manor House.

The balcony and part of the flat in Coster Avenue was destroyed by the blaze on Tuesday, while the rest suffered smoke damage.

Emergency services received 27 calls about the fire, and 30 people left the building before crews from the London Fire Brigade arrived just before 6.30pm.

One woman and two children were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by London Ambulance Service crews and were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The Brigade's fire investigation team believe the fire was accidental and was caused by a carelessly discarded cigarette.

People have been warned to never leave cigarettes or cigars unattended and to never smoke in bed. Cigarettes should always be stubbed out properly and ashtrays should be emptied carefully, ensuring all smoking materials are stubbed out and cold.