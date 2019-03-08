Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Firefighters issue smoking warning after discarded cigarette could be to blame for Manor House sixth floor flat blaze

PUBLISHED: 14:43 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 16 May 2019

The blaze broke out in a block of flats in Coster Avenue, Manor House. Picture: @999London

The blaze broke out in a block of flats in Coster Avenue, Manor House. Picture: @999London

Picture: @999London

Firefighters have issued a reminder about smoking safety after a discarded cigarette is thought to have caused a fire in a sixth floor flat in Manor House.

The balcony and part of the flat in Coster Avenue was destroyed by the blaze on Tuesday, while the rest suffered smoke damage.

Emergency services received 27 calls about the fire, and 30 people left the building before crews from the London Fire Brigade arrived just before 6.30pm.

You may also want to watch:

One woman and two children were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by London Ambulance Service crews and were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The Brigade's fire investigation team believe the fire was accidental and was caused by a carelessly discarded cigarette.

People have been warned to never leave cigarettes or cigars unattended and to never smoke in bed. Cigarettes should always be stubbed out properly and ashtrays should be emptied carefully, ensuring all smoking materials are stubbed out and cold.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Marlborough Avenue shooting: Police appeal after bullet ‘fired by masked gunman’ hits teenager’s buttock in Haggerston

Marlborough Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Lansdowne Drive bus gate catches out 12,600 people in 10 weeks – sparking complaints that it isn’t advertised properly

Eric Luk Man Hon with the PCN issued to him next to the red sign ahead of the bus gate

Pensioner left counting the cost after drink driver ploughs into her Stoke Newington home

The car had smashed into the woman's home in Stoke Newington.

Iconic pub known for illegal raves and graffiti is to reopen 24 years after it closed

The Lord Napier Pub in Hackney Wick closed in 1995. Pic: Rachael Burford

Joshua White stabbing: Second teen charged with murdering Homerton man

Joshua White. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Marlborough Avenue shooting: Police appeal after bullet ‘fired by masked gunman’ hits teenager’s buttock in Haggerston

Marlborough Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Lansdowne Drive bus gate catches out 12,600 people in 10 weeks – sparking complaints that it isn’t advertised properly

Eric Luk Man Hon with the PCN issued to him next to the red sign ahead of the bus gate

Pensioner left counting the cost after drink driver ploughs into her Stoke Newington home

The car had smashed into the woman's home in Stoke Newington.

Iconic pub known for illegal raves and graffiti is to reopen 24 years after it closed

The Lord Napier Pub in Hackney Wick closed in 1995. Pic: Rachael Burford

Joshua White stabbing: Second teen charged with murdering Homerton man

Joshua White. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Pochettino changed Tottenham’s mentality regarding Arsenal rivalry, says Lloris

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (left) speaks to Hugo Lloris at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Arsenal demand answers from UEFA over Baku Europa League final

A general view of the Baku Olympic Stadium. Picture: Matt McGeehan/PA Archive/PA Images

Embleton insists O’s visit Wembley ‘meaning business’ after past disappointments

Moses Odubajo celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient in the League One play-off final against Rotherham in 2014 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Spurs Ladies prepare for life in the Super League

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies celebrate a goal during the FA Women's Championship season (pic: Wu's Photography).

Cricket: Rayner delighted with Middlesex rewards

Middlesex's Ollie Rayner (right) and wicketkeeper John Simpson (left) celebrate (pic John Walton/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists