24-hour DJ set raises thousands for mental health charity

Published: 2:56 PM March 3, 2021

DJ and booker Michael Davies, also known as Miche, raised thousands for charity with a 24-hour online set. - Credit: Justin Cambray

A Hackney Wick DJ drew thousands of listeners and raised almost £3,000 for a mental health charity with a 24-hour stint on the decks.

Michael Davies, known as Miche, is a “serial crate dweller” who books acts at a listening café called Spiritland in King's Cross.

Currently furloughed, he decided to put his DJ skills to the test and bring people together online for a worthy cause on the weekend starting February 20.

Michael said: “It was amazing. There was a lot of people coming through and it kept me going really – I did the full 24 hours on my own.”

The DJ said at one point, there were 4,500 people tuning in and the set made the top stream on British online streaming service Mixcloud.

The longest Michael had ever spun before was seven hours.

He felt “pretty knackered” afterwards, adding that the charity needs donations right now as many people are “struggling”: "I just felt like if I was to do something, have those people in mind, to keep spirits up."

Check out the full set at www.mixcloud.com/miche/miche-24-hours-live-on-mixcloud

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/miche-24