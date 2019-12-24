Search

Dockless bike bays replace car parking spaces in Hackney to stop new Beryl and Jump bikes being dumped on pavement

PUBLISHED: 13:06 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 24 December 2019

New dockless bike bays. Picture: Hackney Council

Dozens of dockless bike bays have been installed in Hackney as part of the council's deal with two operators to stop them being dumped on pavements.

More than 70 bays, funded by Beryl and Uber Jump, have replaced parking spaces across the borough in time for the rollout of 100 bikes over the Christmas period.

The operators are celebrating the launch by offering everyone in Hackney access to free rides over the festive period, with people encouraged to share their thoughts ahead of the wider rollout of 500 bikes in the new year.

Jump bikes cost £1 plus 12p a minute for the electrically assisted bikes and Beryl bikes are available from just 5p per minute on a prepaid minute bundle or 5p per minute with a £1 unlock fee on the Pay As You Ride pass for its pedal-powered bikes. Riders who leave their bikes outside of the bays will be fined by the operators.

Hackney's transport chief Cllr Jon Burke said: "We're London's top borough for cycling, but bike sharing schemes are only available in the very south of the borough.

"This landmark agreement with Beryl and Jump will see dockless bikes roll out across Hackney, bringing the benefits of one-way cycling trips to residents, reclaiming parking spaces from cars, and eliminating global warming pollution by encouraging more people to walk and cycle.

"The new bays, which have been financed in partnership with Beryl and Jump, will overwhelmingly be installed on the road to ensure our pavements are fully accessible to pedestrians."

Philip Ellis, CEO of Beryl Bikes, which was founded in Hackney, said: "Our hybrid scheme has been built to incentivise users to park responsibly, and we are very excited to partner with Hackney Council and champion green transport by working to repurpose car parking spaces in the borough."

People who want to feed back on how the service is operating, or report a dockless bike that isn't parked in one of the new bays, can contact Beryl in the app or by emailing support@beryl.cc, and Jump in the app or online at jump.com/gb/en/contact-us.

Anyone wanting to report a bike from another operator being dumped can contact movegreener@hackney.gov.uk or 020 8356 8023. The Council will then pick the bike up and store it at its Millfields depot until it's collected.

