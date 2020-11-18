Search

Advanced search

Friends set up a community centre for dogs and humans in Hackney Wick

PUBLISHED: 11:45 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:54 18 November 2020

Two friends are setting up a community centre for dogs and humans in and around Fish Island and Hackney Wick. Picture: Barkney Wick

Two friends are setting up a community centre for dogs and humans in and around Fish Island and Hackney Wick. Picture: Barkney Wick

Barkney Wick

Two friends are setting up a community centre for dogs and humans living in and around Fish Island in Hackney Wick.

Founders of Barkney Wick, Jamie and Lucy with pup Wolfgang. Picture: Barkney WickFounders of Barkney Wick, Jamie and Lucy with pup Wolfgang. Picture: Barkney Wick

The idea for Barkney Wick came when Hackney Wick resident Jamie Swan got a puppy called Wolfgang. She met Lucy Mclaughlin, a local dog-walker and animal rights champion and they quickly became friends and wondered why there wasn’t dog day care available in the area.

READ MORE: ‘Life and soul’ of Haggerston Park Lorraine Carter honoured with ‘100 dog salute’

But instead of setting up a place just for dogs they decided Hackney Wick needed a community centre with education and ethics at its heart, for both dogs and humans.

Jamie told the Gazette: “Fast forward to today and we have our unit, the fit out has started and we have had donations of materials and services from so many local businesses and individuals. The project is funded by a government loan and crowdfunding and my own savings - so there is a lot on the line but we are so excited.”

Barkney Wick plans to open in January 2021. Picture: Barkney WickBarkney Wick plans to open in January 2021. Picture: Barkney Wick

The centre, which is located on the border of Hackney and Tower Hamlets, will provide dog day care, walks and training and will have a plant-based cafe when it opens in early January 2021.

“But Barkney Wick will be far more than this. We want to positively engage with and further forge the community of Hackney Wick,” said Jamie.

The two friends also plan to use locally-sourced recycled and up-cycled materials to fit out the centre as the ethos of the project is to be eco-friendly and low waste, with aims to be zero waste within five years of opening.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Hairy Hounds in Hackney seeks to raise £7,000 to help train rescue dogs at affordable prices

Frankie and Lucy are in talks with veterinary charity StreetVet which will help them offer support, care advice and training to homeless people with dogs and will use the centre to put on events for people in their neighbourhood.

“The response we have had from our local community so far has been incredible: so positive and heartwarming, especially so during the current pandemic.

“All the staff we have lined up to start with us are local and come from us from a variety of backgrounds - some changing career after losing their jobs - and all incredibly passionate about our project and the ethics that come with it.

Local resident and owner of catering company Tastery, Mareli Pelzer, has taken on the task of preparing natural plant based dog treats for the centre. Picture: Barkney WickLocal resident and owner of catering company Tastery, Mareli Pelzer, has taken on the task of preparing natural plant based dog treats for the centre. Picture: Barkney Wick

“A local lady, Mareli Pelzer, has even taken on the task of preparing natural plant based dog treats for our “Lick&Mix” dog treats wall - and they are incredible.”

READ MORE: Missing dog, Star, back home with Clapton family

The layout of the unit was designed by Amy Rebecca Interiors, another local resident who lives near the soon-to-be community centre.

The Barkney Wick founders are crowdfudning with SpaceHive by clicking here

The centre is located on the border of Hackney and Tower Hamlets. Picture: Barkney WickThe centre is located on the border of Hackney and Tower Hamlets. Picture: Barkney Wick

Follow Barkney Wick’s progress on instagram @barkneywick or click here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man found dead in Woodberry Down ‘fell from a height’

A man was found dead in the street in Katherine Close. Picture: @999London

London Fields nursery shut by Hackney council

Market Nursery near London Fields station has been closed meaning some parents are left with far-away alternatives. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Thousands of stolen art prints returned to Hackney residents

Hackney street artist STIK created thousands for prints for local people but many were stolen before they could be distributed. Picture: Todd-White Art Photography

Hackney cyber attack puts property market ‘on pause’

The cyber attack against Hackney Council has had implications for the property market. Picture: Yui Mok

From Hackney to Oxford university: What it’s like joining the academic elite

Oxford University student James Brown and Oxford University Fellow Mike Freeman both grew up in Hackney. Picture:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man found dead in Woodberry Down ‘fell from a height’

A man was found dead in the street in Katherine Close. Picture: @999London

London Fields nursery shut by Hackney council

Market Nursery near London Fields station has been closed meaning some parents are left with far-away alternatives. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Thousands of stolen art prints returned to Hackney residents

Hackney street artist STIK created thousands for prints for local people but many were stolen before they could be distributed. Picture: Todd-White Art Photography

Hackney cyber attack puts property market ‘on pause’

The cyber attack against Hackney Council has had implications for the property market. Picture: Yui Mok

From Hackney to Oxford university: What it’s like joining the academic elite

Oxford University student James Brown and Oxford University Fellow Mike Freeman both grew up in Hackney. Picture:

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

EFL clubs allowed to use five substitutes for remainder of 2020/21 season

Jobi McAnuff, Leyton Orient route blocked off by Noah Chilvers, Colchester United during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020

Arsenal gearing up for crunch Continental Cup derby showdown with Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal's Beth Mead (left) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

Arsenal youngster Nkietah bags a brace to help England under-21s cruise to victory

England U21's Eddie Nketiah and Albania U21's Eljon Sota (left) battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro U21 Qualifying match at Molineux, Wolverhampton.

Artwork of match day at Highbury painted for Martin Keown goes under the hammer

Nigerian artist Chinwe Ifeoma Chukwuogo-Roy MBE was commissioned to paint an Arsenal match day by defender Martin Keown Nwankwo Kanu and other fans on Match Day at Highbury stadium is one of the highlights of Bonham'sModern & Contemporary African Art Online sale on November 23 with a guide price of £3,000-5,000.

Friends set up a community centre for dogs and humans in Hackney Wick

Two friends are setting up a community centre for dogs and humans in and around Fish Island and Hackney Wick. Picture: Barkney Wick