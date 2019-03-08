Search

Up on the woof: Dog rescued by firefighters after getting stuck on roof of Stoke Newington house

PUBLISHED: 08:57 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:57 27 June 2019

Willow on the roof. Picture: @LondonFire

Willow on the roof. Picture: @LondonFire

A dog was rescued by firefighters after getting stuck on the roof of her owner's home in Stoke Newington.

Willow was rescued from a roof in Alkham Road. @LondonFireWillow was rescued from a roof in Alkham Road. @LondonFire

Willow, a three-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier, had climbed out of a loft window in the three-storey terrace and found herself on the roof.

She had been missing for a few hours and her panicked owners thought she'd got out the front door before hearing her from above.

Jason Butcher, white watch manager from Stoke Newington Fire Station was at the scene. He said: "She's lucky she didn't fall as it was only a small ledge where she got out of the window.

"She then climbed up the pitched roof and onto a flat area. Every now and then they could see her looking through the Velux window.

"When we got the aerial ladder platform in place, Willow came to the edge to see what was going on and Firefighter Richard Kirby went up and brought her back down to safety before handing her over to her relieved owner.

"We would always urge people to contact the RSPCA if they see an animal stuck or in distress.

"Firefighters love animals too and we are always happy to assist if the RSPCA require our assistance and specialist equipment, as we used in this case."

Crews from Stoke Newington were called just after 6.20pm and left the scene just before 8pm. An aerial ladder from Forest Hill Fire Station was also used.

Two men in hospital after acid attack in Lower Clapton

Two men were doused in a corrosive substance in Cricketfield Road.

Woman banned from all public buildings demands independent investigation after Hackney Council corrects safeguarding policy - thanks to her

Elisabeth Solomon. Picture: Paul McKenzie

David Bello-Monerville stabbing: Family’s agony as third brother is murdered

David Bello-Monerville

Dalston’s pavements covered with caterpillar blood as toxic caterpillars invade Peabody estate

Toxic caterpillars have infested Atkins Square. Picture: Sienna Murdoch

Pedestrian crossings in Hackney are given a rainbow makeover to mark Pride month

Hackney's equality chief Cllr Carole Williams, Cllr Steve Race, Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville and Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs, Tower Hamlets Cllr Kevin Brady and Cllr Katie Hanson at the new rainbow crossing in Hackney Road. Picture: Gary Manhine/ Hackney Council

