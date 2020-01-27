Donate unused toiletries at Hackney's first Beauty Bank
PUBLISHED: 14:45 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:45 27 January 2020
Andy Parsons
Hackney's first Beauty Bank at The Castle Cinema in Homerton by a local volunteer.
Toiletries and personal care products can be dropped-off whenever the movie house is open
Charity worker Eve Riley, who organised the station, says people are welcome to donate anything from essentials to luxury products and encourages residents to clear out their cupboards and have a rummage around for any unused Christmas presents.
She told the Gazette: "To me it's a fundamental human right - it shouldn't be a privilege to be clean."
All donations are re-distributed locally to people who need them in the borough.
"Rough sleeping is so much more visible now than it was five years ago and people are struggling a lot more," said Eve.
Grass roots charity Beauty Banks has helped volunteers set up collection points all over the country. Its aim is to make hygiene poverty history.
The Castle Cinema reopened in Brooksby's Walk in 2016 after a crowdfunding campaign.