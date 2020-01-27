Donate unused toiletries at Hackney's first Beauty Bank

Dee Swift and Ash Charman revived the abandoned Castle Cinema by launching a £45,000 kickstarter campaign in 2016. Picture: Andy Parsons, Time Out Andy Parsons

Hackney's first Beauty Bank at The Castle Cinema in Homerton by a local volunteer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The independent, crowdfunded, community cinema on Chatsworth Road is the perfect spot for a Beatuy Bank drop-off as it's open late 7 days a week. The independent, crowdfunded, community cinema on Chatsworth Road is the perfect spot for a Beatuy Bank drop-off as it's open late 7 days a week.

Toiletries and personal care products can be dropped-off whenever the movie house is open

Charity worker Eve Riley, who organised the station, says people are welcome to donate anything from essentials to luxury products and encourages residents to clear out their cupboards and have a rummage around for any unused Christmas presents.

You may also want to watch:

She told the Gazette: "To me it's a fundamental human right - it shouldn't be a privilege to be clean."

All donations are re-distributed locally to people who need them in the borough.

"Rough sleeping is so much more visible now than it was five years ago and people are struggling a lot more," said Eve.

Grass roots charity Beauty Banks has helped volunteers set up collection points all over the country. Its aim is to make hygiene poverty history.

The Castle Cinema reopened in Brooksby's Walk in 2016 after a crowdfunding campaign.