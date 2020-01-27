Search

Advanced search

Donate unused toiletries at Hackney's first Beauty Bank

PUBLISHED: 14:45 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:45 27 January 2020

Dee Swift and Ash Charman revived the abandoned Castle Cinema by launching a £45,000 kickstarter campaign in 2016. Picture: Andy Parsons, Time Out

Dee Swift and Ash Charman revived the abandoned Castle Cinema by launching a £45,000 kickstarter campaign in 2016. Picture: Andy Parsons, Time Out

Andy Parsons

Hackney's first Beauty Bank at The Castle Cinema in Homerton by a local volunteer.

The independent, crowdfunded, community cinema on Chatsworth Road is the perfect spot for a Beatuy Bank drop-off as it's open late 7 days a week.The independent, crowdfunded, community cinema on Chatsworth Road is the perfect spot for a Beatuy Bank drop-off as it's open late 7 days a week.

Toiletries and personal care products can be dropped-off whenever the movie house is open

Charity worker Eve Riley, who organised the station, says people are welcome to donate anything from essentials to luxury products and encourages residents to clear out their cupboards and have a rummage around for any unused Christmas presents.

You may also want to watch:

She told the Gazette: "To me it's a fundamental human right - it shouldn't be a privilege to be clean."

All donations are re-distributed locally to people who need them in the borough.

"Rough sleeping is so much more visible now than it was five years ago and people are struggling a lot more," said Eve.

Grass roots charity Beauty Banks has helped volunteers set up collection points all over the country. Its aim is to make hygiene poverty history.

The Castle Cinema reopened in Brooksby's Walk in 2016 after a crowdfunding campaign.

Most Read

‘You are not in trouble’: Police reach out to mother of newborn baby left abandoned on a Dalston doorstep

The baby has been named Edward by hospital staff, after the member of public who found him. Picture: Met Police

Mount Pleasant Lane stabbing: Dawid Wycik, 22, of Poland, charged with murder

The house in Mount Pleasant Lane where the man was stabbed to death. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

John Howard Centre escape: Police warn the public to dial 999 if they spot tattooed absconder

Ayanda Mpontshane, 24, who absconded from the John Howard Centre. Picture: Met Police

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal Upper Clapton stabbing

Mount Pleasant Lane. Picture: Google street view

Gang police investigating shooting in Lower Clapton

A file image of Chatsworth Road.

Most Read

‘You are not in trouble’: Police reach out to mother of newborn baby left abandoned on a Dalston doorstep

The baby has been named Edward by hospital staff, after the member of public who found him. Picture: Met Police

Mount Pleasant Lane stabbing: Dawid Wycik, 22, of Poland, charged with murder

The house in Mount Pleasant Lane where the man was stabbed to death. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

John Howard Centre escape: Police warn the public to dial 999 if they spot tattooed absconder

Ayanda Mpontshane, 24, who absconded from the John Howard Centre. Picture: Met Police

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal Upper Clapton stabbing

Mount Pleasant Lane. Picture: Google street view

Gang police investigating shooting in Lower Clapton

A file image of Chatsworth Road.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

‘You are not in trouble’: Police reach out to mother of newborn baby left abandoned on a Dalston doorstep

The baby has been named Edward by hospital staff, after the member of public who found him. Picture: Met Police

Clapton attempt fightback against Islington

Clapton CFC women in action against Islington (Pic: Andy MacKenzie)

Midfielder Clay says it was a much deserved win at home to Newport to end poor run

Leyton Orient's Ruel Sotiriou scores past Tom King and celebrates (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Stanley and Owiredu inspire Clapton CFC to victory

Clapton CFC in action against Stonewall (Pic: Andy Nunn)

Dean delight as clinical Spurs make FA Cup progress with Barnsley win

Tottenham Hotspur Womens Rianna Dean is congratulated on scoring
Drive 24