Man hospitalised after London Fields fire

Duncan Road in London Fields, where a fire broke out in a second floor flat - Credit: Google

A man was rushed to hospital this morning after a fire broke out at a flat in London Fields, near to Broadway Market.

Eleven people called 999 just after 8.45am today - April 20 - to raise the alarm about the blaze in a second floor flat in Duncan Road.

A man who left the building before the arrival of the London Fire Brigade (LFB) was taken to hospital by London Ambulance crews, a LFB spokesperson confirmed.

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters had the fire under control by 9.30am.

Half of the four-roomed flat was damaged by fire.

Its cause is now under investigation.

Fire crews from Bethnal Green, Shoreditch, Homerton and Whitechapel stations were at the scene.