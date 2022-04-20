News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Man hospitalised after London Fields fire

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 12:25 PM April 20, 2022
Duncan Road in London Fields, where a fire broke out in a second floor flat

Duncan Road in London Fields, where a fire broke out in a second floor flat - Credit: Google

A man was rushed to hospital this morning after a fire broke out at a flat in London Fields, near to Broadway Market. 

Eleven people called 999 just after 8.45am today - April 20 - to raise the alarm about the blaze in a second floor flat in Duncan Road.

A man who left the building before the arrival of the London Fire Brigade (LFB) was taken to hospital by London Ambulance crews, a LFB spokesperson confirmed.

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters had the fire under control by 9.30am.

Half of the four-roomed flat was damaged by fire.

Its cause is now under investigation. 

Fire crews from Bethnal Green, Shoreditch, Homerton and Whitechapel stations were at the scene.

