IWD: Influencer says Instagram is a 'powerful tool for good'

Sally Patterson

Published: 8:48 AM March 9, 2022
Katya Katkova set up her @eastlondonmornings Instagram account in 2012

An east London influencer with almost 100k Instagram followers has spoken about the positive influence women have on her life through social media.

Speaking as this year's International Women's Day draws to a close, Katya Katkova declared social media a "powerful tool for good".

Via her popular @eastlondonmornings account, she uses the platform to highlight east London's hidden gems, as well as spread positive messages and ads.

Katya, who grew up in Lithuania, lived in London Fields for 12 years before moving to De Beauvoir a year ago.

She told this paper: "I believe only women can make a positive change in this world.

"Living in London I meet so many great women on a daily basis.

"Especially in times like these, I wish every woman love, strength and independence."

east london cafe

The influencer shares pictures of her favourite places in east London - Credit: Katya Katkova

Asked about why she starting her popular Instagram account, Katya said: "When I moved to London in 2008 I was so excited to explore the area and I started a blog about east London’s coffee shops to help people find hidden spots.

"When Instagram came around in 2012 it was a natural extension to my blog."

Katya said she believes Instagram has the power to make meaningful change.

She explained: "With all it’s downsides, Instagram still is a powerful tool for good."

Katya says Instagram can be a "powerful tool for good"

