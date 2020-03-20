East London neighbour network launches emergency appeal

East London Cares is appealing to the public for funds to support older residents in Hackney and Tower Hamlets. Picture: East London Cares East London Cares

Intergenerational neighbour network East London Cares has launched a Covid-19 emergency appeal to help keep older residents safe and healthy and to develop new online ways to bring different generations together.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Since all face-to-face programmes have been cancelled amid the Coronavirus pandemic East London Cares has already piloted online social clubs, telephone calls between younger and older neighbours and intensive outreach efforts to help older people in Hackney and Tower Hamlets stay connected as they self-isolate.

Outreach Coordinator Sasha Khan said: “We work with older people who are most at risk of both Covid-19 and social isolation. Our job in the coming weeks and months will be to help older neighbours in our boroughs stay connected from afar. In this disconnecting and worrying time, that’s is even more important than ever. We’re inspired by the beautiful messages of hope neighbours have already shared with one another.”

You may also want to watch:

As well as helping older people to connect to the local community, East London Cares will offer information services and emotional and practical support.

“We’re inspired by the beautiful messages of hope neighbours have already shared with one another,” Sasha said.

All donations will be doubled by an unnamed supporter of the charity and they hope to raise £20,000.

To donate to the appeal click here

For the latest coronavirus news from Hackney and across London follow our live blog here, visit our coronavirus page, or join our Facebook group here.