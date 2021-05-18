Police officers raise thousands climbing Mount Snowdon

Published: 11:34 AM May 18, 2021

A team of Hackney and Tower Hamlets police officers trekked up the highest mountain in England and Wales for a charity set up to honour their fallen colleague, Sgt Matt Ratana.

Team E response constables from the Met's Central East Command Unit walked up Mount Snowdon, completing the task in their personal time on May 12.

PC Nick Fox, who organised the trip, said: "We wanted to do something for Matt and the foundation set up in his honour, which is all about wellbeing, inclusion and teamwork.

"Climbing Snowdon is something we have always wanted to do and then I had the idea that we could do it in full Level 2 gear to make it that bit tougher.

"That certainly worked and the physicality of this challenge would not have been lost on Matt."

It usually takes about three to four hours to reach the peak of the mountain, which stands in Wales at an elevation of 1,085 metres above sea level.

The team has raised over £5,000 for a charity, set up in memory of Sgt Matt Ratana. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Team E response constables Nick Fox, Joshua Long, Tom Pearson, Freddie Clark, Matt Patterson and Kieran Cook decided to wear full MPS public order training gear for the task. It took the men four hours and 59 minutes to climb the Pyg track. One minute under their five hour target.

PC Fox added: "It was tough but a lot of fun and it was for a cause that is close to all of our hearts.”

Sgt Matiu Ratana, also known as Matt, was shot inside a police custody facility while on duty. He died in hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest, after being shot by handcuffed suspect Louis De Zoysa on September 25, 2020.

Following the 54-year-old's tragic death, the Matt Ratana Rugby Foundation was set up to support young people through rugby with initiatives the which the police sergeant and rugby coach had ambitions of growing.

The officer's at the start of their journey at the Snowdon base. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

The charity aims to support local training, exchange experiences and invest in improving equipment and facilities at clubs across the UK, New Zealand and South Africa.

To learn more about the foundation visit mattratanarugby.foundation/

The officer's wore full MPS public order gear for the climb, to make the climb even harder. - Credit: Metropolitan Police





Team E response constables Nick Fox, Joshua Long, Tom Pearson, Freddie Clark, Matt Patterson and Kieran Cook at New Scotland Yard. - Credit: Metropolitan Police







