Hackney Gazette > News

East London boroughs have some of the lowest recycling rates, official figures reveal

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 6:44 PM February 25, 2022
Devon Recycling EDDC

Tower Hamlets and Newham ranked lowest in national and London recycling league tables - Credit: EDDC

Tower Hamlets and Newham have been revealed as the worst boroughs for recycling in both London and the country. 

Planet friendly packing company Priory Direct created league tables showing the boroughs with the highest and lowest recycling rates, based on Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) data. 

The data was collected from 2010 to 2021.

Tower Hamlets had the lowest rate of recycling in London, with just 19 per cent of waste recycled.

Newham had the second lowest rate (20pc), Redbridge the 6th (25pc), Barking and Dagenham the 7th (26pc) and Hackney the 9th (28pc). 

The national league table showed London local authorities had some of the lowest rates of recycling in the country, with 50pc of the 10 worst performers in the country being in the capital. 

The London borough found to be recycling the most was Bexley with a rate of 50pc, followed by Ealing with 49pc. 

