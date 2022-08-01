News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Push for funds to create new water park

Charlotte Alt

Published: 11:43 AM August 1, 2022
The plans for the former Thames Water site include a community-owned natural swimming pond 

An east London charity has raised over a third of its £500,00 target with three weeks left to transform an old Thames Water site into an inner-city park.

East London Waterworks Park raised just over £200,000 donated by 1512 supporters to buy the 5.68-hectare site on Lea Bridge Road, bordering Hackney and Waltham Forest. 

Abigail Woodman, chair and volunteer at East London Waterworks Park, said: “I think the idea has captured the imagination of local people. But as a community group, we need to demonstrate that we can raise the money and that any offer we make can be backed up by cash.” 

The project was launched in September 2019 and plans to build a public space including a natural swimming pond and community hub.

If the fundraiser is successful the charity hopes to buy the property by 2024 and open the site to the public in 2029.  

The fundraiser is open until August 23. To donate, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/elwp  

