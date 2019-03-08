Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Eastnine: The Homerton fitness app offering in-ear running coaching

PUBLISHED: 12:51 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 28 June 2019

Eastnine co-founders, from left to right: Jason Goodman, David McCreary, Cat Forrest and Matt Harrison.

Eastnine co-founders, from left to right: Jason Goodman, David McCreary, Cat Forrest and Matt Harrison.

Archant

A Homerton-based fitness app bringing audio coaching to park running is hoping to shake up how people exercise.

Eastnine provides professional sports coaching enabling runners to exercise in public spaces with the advice of personal trainers coming through their headphones.

Its coaches include Team GB athletes JJ Jegede and Lewis Richardson, former rugby player Leo Savage, sports osteopath Alice Monger-Godfrey and Ironman nutritionist Will Girling.

CEO Jason Goodman said: "The traditional system of people going to the gym is broken. It's always been a bit of a con.

"You sign up in January, leave in February but then find you're tied up to a year's membership.

You may also want to watch:

"Eastnine instead puts a personal trainer in people's ears and helps them create the right habits of long-term exercise.

"People often find it hard to run and improve but with the app all you really need is a pair of trainers and a phone."

The business, which started last September, also hosts a running club, open to all abilities, every Wednesday at 7pm, starting from its offices in Stevens Avenue, Homerton and ending in London Fields or Victoria Park.

Having lived, worked and raised his family in Hackney, Jason wants the app to connect with people in the borough and is hiring a local intern for three months.

"We want local talent as part of our team, to reach out to the local community and give added value," continued Jason.

"There's lots of positive change in the borough and we want to be a part of that by democratising coaching for as many people as possible."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two men in hospital after acid attack in Lower Clapton

Two men were doused in a corrosive substance in Cricketfield Road.

Woman banned from all public buildings demands independent investigation after Hackney Council corrects safeguarding policy - thanks to her

Elisabeth Solomon. Picture: Paul McKenzie

Dalston’s pavements covered with caterpillar blood as toxic pests invade Peabody estate

Toxic caterpillars have infested Atkins Square. Picture: Sienna Murdoch

Man assaulted after challenging sexual harassment on Overground train

Police would like to speak to these men. Picture: BTP

David Bello-Monerville stabbing: Family’s agony as third brother is murdered

David Bello-Monerville

Most Read

Two men in hospital after acid attack in Lower Clapton

Two men were doused in a corrosive substance in Cricketfield Road.

Woman banned from all public buildings demands independent investigation after Hackney Council corrects safeguarding policy - thanks to her

Elisabeth Solomon. Picture: Paul McKenzie

Dalston’s pavements covered with caterpillar blood as toxic pests invade Peabody estate

Toxic caterpillars have infested Atkins Square. Picture: Sienna Murdoch

Man assaulted after challenging sexual harassment on Overground train

Police would like to speak to these men. Picture: BTP

David Bello-Monerville stabbing: Family’s agony as third brother is murdered

David Bello-Monerville

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

England star Joseph visits Hackney RFC

Jonathan Joseph and club members move equipment during the NatWest RugbyForce Weekend at Hackney RFC. PICTURE: Karl Bridgeman/Getty Images

Eastnine: The Homerton fitness app offering in-ear running coaching

Eastnine co-founders, from left to right: Jason Goodman, David McCreary, Cat Forrest and Matt Harrison.

Hackney New School gives fourth head in two years the boot – but fails to tell parents, who say school is ‘out of control’

The school apologised for the

Women’s World Cup round-up: Williamson makes tournament debut and Miedema helps Dutch through

England's Leah Williamson (left) and team-mates Millie Bright celebrate after the final whistle during the FIFA Women's World Cup, round of Sixteen match at Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Stoke Newington firsts and seconds secure wins over Old Actonians

Stoke Newington firsts and seconds picked up wins. (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists