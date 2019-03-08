Eastnine: The Homerton fitness app offering in-ear running coaching

A Homerton-based fitness app bringing audio coaching to park running is hoping to shake up how people exercise.

Eastnine provides professional sports coaching enabling runners to exercise in public spaces with the advice of personal trainers coming through their headphones.

Its coaches include Team GB athletes JJ Jegede and Lewis Richardson, former rugby player Leo Savage, sports osteopath Alice Monger-Godfrey and Ironman nutritionist Will Girling.

CEO Jason Goodman said: "The traditional system of people going to the gym is broken. It's always been a bit of a con.

"You sign up in January, leave in February but then find you're tied up to a year's membership.

"Eastnine instead puts a personal trainer in people's ears and helps them create the right habits of long-term exercise.

"People often find it hard to run and improve but with the app all you really need is a pair of trainers and a phone."

The business, which started last September, also hosts a running club, open to all abilities, every Wednesday at 7pm, starting from its offices in Stevens Avenue, Homerton and ending in London Fields or Victoria Park.

Having lived, worked and raised his family in Hackney, Jason wants the app to connect with people in the borough and is hiring a local intern for three months.

"We want local talent as part of our team, to reach out to the local community and give added value," continued Jason.

"There's lots of positive change in the borough and we want to be a part of that by democratising coaching for as many people as possible."