A Level 2020: Our Lady’s Catholic High School pupils succeed despite the ‘challenging circumstances’

Amy Santos Nunes, Marie-Eunice Kouassi, Emma Owens and Caelan Fortune who are celebrating their A Level results at Our Lady's Catholic High School. Picture: Our Lady's Catholic High School Our Lady's Catholic High School

Our Lady’s Catholic High School’s head teacher has praised the maturity with which her pupils have “tackled the challenging circumstances” around their exams this year.

Our Lady's Catholic High School pupil Marie-Eunice Kouassi has got a place to study medicine Picture: Our Lady's Catholic High School Our Lady's Catholic High School pupil Marie-Eunice Kouassi has got a place to study medicine Picture: Our Lady's Catholic High School

Justine McDonald said she was “incredibly proud” of the achievements of students at the school in Amhurst Park, Stamford Hill.

“It has been a privilege to work with these wonderful young people, many of whom have spent seven years with us,” she said.

“It is a real testament to the tenacity and incredible positivity of our young people that they have succeeded despite all the obstacles and barriers that this pandemic has put in their way.”

Pupils celebrating their A Level results at Our Lady's Catholic High School. Picture: Our Lady's Catholic High School Pupils celebrating their A Level results at Our Lady's Catholic High School. Picture: Our Lady's Catholic High School

Some of the school’s highest achieving students include Amy Santos Nunes, Marie-Eunice Kouassi, Emma Owens and Caelan Fortune.

Emma Owens, who has been accepted by UCL to study geography, said: “It’s been a great seven years and I’m shocked it’s come to an end so quickly.

“A huge thank you to all my amazing teachers and Mrs Mitra for all her support in geography.”