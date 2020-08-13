A Level 2020: Our Lady’s Catholic High School pupils succeed despite the ‘challenging circumstances’
PUBLISHED: 13:34 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 13 August 2020
Our Lady's Catholic High School
Our Lady’s Catholic High School’s head teacher has praised the maturity with which her pupils have “tackled the challenging circumstances” around their exams this year.
Justine McDonald said she was “incredibly proud” of the achievements of students at the school in Amhurst Park, Stamford Hill.
“It has been a privilege to work with these wonderful young people, many of whom have spent seven years with us,” she said.
You may also want to watch:
“It is a real testament to the tenacity and incredible positivity of our young people that they have succeeded despite all the obstacles and barriers that this pandemic has put in their way.”
Some of the school’s highest achieving students include Amy Santos Nunes, Marie-Eunice Kouassi, Emma Owens and Caelan Fortune.
Emma Owens, who has been accepted by UCL to study geography, said: “It’s been a great seven years and I’m shocked it’s come to an end so quickly.
“A huge thank you to all my amazing teachers and Mrs Mitra for all her support in geography.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.