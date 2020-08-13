Search

Advanced search

A Level 2020: Our Lady’s Catholic High School pupils succeed despite the ‘challenging circumstances’

PUBLISHED: 13:34 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 13 August 2020

Amy Santos Nunes, Marie-Eunice Kouassi, Emma Owens and Caelan Fortune who are celebrating their A Level results at Our Lady's Catholic High School. Picture: Our Lady's Catholic High School

Amy Santos Nunes, Marie-Eunice Kouassi, Emma Owens and Caelan Fortune who are celebrating their A Level results at Our Lady's Catholic High School. Picture: Our Lady's Catholic High School

Our Lady's Catholic High School

Our Lady’s Catholic High School’s head teacher has praised the maturity with which her pupils have “tackled the challenging circumstances” around their exams this year.

Our Lady's Catholic High School pupil Marie-Eunice Kouassi has got a place to study medicine Picture: Our Lady's Catholic High SchoolOur Lady's Catholic High School pupil Marie-Eunice Kouassi has got a place to study medicine Picture: Our Lady's Catholic High School

Justine McDonald said she was “incredibly proud” of the achievements of students at the school in Amhurst Park, Stamford Hill.

“It has been a privilege to work with these wonderful young people, many of whom have spent seven years with us,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

“It is a real testament to the tenacity and incredible positivity of our young people that they have succeeded despite all the obstacles and barriers that this pandemic has put in their way.”

Pupils celebrating their A Level results at Our Lady's Catholic High School. Picture: Our Lady's Catholic High SchoolPupils celebrating their A Level results at Our Lady's Catholic High School. Picture: Our Lady's Catholic High School

Some of the school’s highest achieving students include Amy Santos Nunes, Marie-Eunice Kouassi, Emma Owens and Caelan Fortune.

Emma Owens, who has been accepted by UCL to study geography, said: “It’s been a great seven years and I’m shocked it’s come to an end so quickly.

“A huge thank you to all my amazing teachers and Mrs Mitra for all her support in geography.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Over a hundred allegedly stolen bikes worth £30k found in Hackney

The 118 bikes believed stolen and recovered by police on August 2. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Hackney Police given blanket stop and search powers after shots fired in London Fields

A large part of London Fields was cordoned off after shots were heard. Picture: @LundunFeeldz

Police appeal after elderly man robbed in Stoke Newington

Image of woman police need to identify. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

‘Slip in social distancing’ may be to blame for high - and rising - coronavirus rates in Hackney, warns public health chief

Not everyone is abiding by the law to wear masks in shops. Picture: PA

Most Read

Over a hundred allegedly stolen bikes worth £30k found in Hackney

The 118 bikes believed stolen and recovered by police on August 2. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Hackney Police given blanket stop and search powers after shots fired in London Fields

A large part of London Fields was cordoned off after shots were heard. Picture: @LundunFeeldz

Police appeal after elderly man robbed in Stoke Newington

Image of woman police need to identify. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

‘Slip in social distancing’ may be to blame for high - and rising - coronavirus rates in Hackney, warns public health chief

Not everyone is abiding by the law to wear masks in shops. Picture: PA

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

London Lions sign former Australian Open champion Josh Ward-Hibbert

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

Chris Powell becomes head of coaching at Tottenham Hotspur academy

Chris Powell during his time with Derby County

Leyton Orient boss Embleton impressed with Ruel Sotiriou’s attitude

Ruel Sotiriou takes on Oldham's Zak Mills (pic Simon O'Connor)

London Lions have sealed the signature of point guard Kevin Ware

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash