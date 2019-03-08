Search

A-level results 2019: Clapton Girls' Academy in top 10% of sixth forms

PUBLISHED: 16:43 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 15 August 2019

(From left) Proud students: Fatema Delair, Kamara Venner and Sukie Jenkins show off their excellent results.

(From left) Proud students: Fatema Delair, Kamara Venner and Sukie Jenkins show off their excellent results.

Clapton Girls' Academy

Clapton Girls' Academy is in the top 10 per cent of sixth forms for A-level results for the third year running.

Baileigh St Hilaire achieved her dream of getting in to Oxford.Baileigh St Hilaire achieved her dream of getting in to Oxford.

The school was celebrating some excellent results today with most of its students getting A* to C grades or distinctions and above at BTEC.

The number of girls getting grade As has gone up from 3pc to 28pc despite a national downward trend.

Sukie Jenkins, Fatema Delair and Kamara Venner all excelled in their A-levels and got A*s and A grades in subjects such as maths and physics.

Sukie has always been a high achiever at school and was "feeling great". "Clapton Girls' Academy is the most amazing and supportive place!" She said.

Clapton Girls' Academy celebrate A-level and BTEC results day.Clapton Girls' Academy celebrate A-level and BTEC results day.

She is looking forward to studying politics and international relations at Bristol University.

Fatema managed to get an impressive five A-levels this year and will be studying film studies and history. Kamara will go on to study physics and philosophy.

One student was particularly proud of her achievements this morning. Baileigh St Hilaire was surprised to discover she got into Oxford after opening her results.

Kamara Venner got two As and a B. She will be studying physics and philosophy at Bristol Universtiy.Kamara Venner got two As and a B. She will be studying physics and philosophy at Bristol Universtiy.

She said: "I am shocked but so happy. The help I got from [the school] with my personal statement and their recommendation for me to be on the Oxford programme got me my dream."

Zaynah Bharuchi managed to get triple distinction stars which is equivalent to three A grades at A-level. She will be studying adult nursing at King's College.

Almost all students who took BTECs in health and social care and business achieved distinction stars or distinction grades.

Head Anna Feltham was delighted to be celebrating such brilliant results.

Halima Karim got two distintion stars and a distinction in her BTEC and will soon be studying law at the University of Manchester.Halima Karim got two distintion stars and a distinction in her BTEC and will soon be studying law at the University of Manchester.

She told the Gazette: "It is great to see such strong progress from our students and so many achieving A* to B grades and Distinction Stars. It is no surprise that we have received a record number of applications for our fantastic sixth form."

