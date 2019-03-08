A-level results day 2019: 10pc of Mossbourne Academy pupils bag places at Oxford and Cambridge

Rowan Wharton,Matteo Walls, Freddie Moller, Jia Guo, Linus Kelsey and Lucienne Jacobs are a few of Mossbourne Academy's highest achievers. Picture: Emma Bartholomew Emma Bartholomew

An impressive 10 per cent of Mossbourne Academies have secured places at Oxford and Cambridge universities this year, thanks to their stellar A-level results.

Pupils celebrate their A-level results at Mossbourne Academy. Picture: Emma Bartholomew Pupils celebrate their A-level results at Mossbourne Academy. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

One of them, Lucienne Jacobs, is set to start a course in classics at Christ College, Cambridge next month, after achieving an A in classical civilisation, an A* in English literature and an A in Latin.

"I did work really hard so it's really nice to get this and stop stressing," she told the Gazette.

"Waiting for two months has been quite gruelling."

Matteo Walls had already bagged an A* in maths last year, and was thrilled with a further three A*s in physics, further maths and music today.

Rowan Wharton and Indigo Rosen-Hunt discuss their future options at Mossbourne Academy. Picture: Emma Bartholomew Rowan Wharton and Indigo Rosen-Hunt discuss their future options at Mossbourne Academy. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

"I was a little bit surprised because I wasn't too confident with my physics," he said.

"It's not like maths where you know if you've got it right or wrong. I'm very happy. I had already looked at the UCAS website before I came into school, so I knew I had my place Oxford."

He will be studying physics there at New College.

"I want to discover new things about the world we live in and I feel physics is the way to go," he said.

Lucienne Jacobs is going to study classics at Christ College Cambridge. Picture: Emma Bartholomew Lucienne Jacobs is going to study classics at Christ College Cambridge. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

"From macro to micro, and from the things you see in the sky to the things you can't see, I'm interested in finding out how more about the smallest of particles, which act strangely. Quantum physics makes me think differently about the world we live in, instead of having a bland view of the world, and it's about being able to grasp how sophisticated nature is."

Freddie Muller's two A*s and an A in maths, further maths and physics are "good enough" to bag a place at Cambridge.

Despite always having been much more into the humanities, he could see "so much utility" in studying science. He's opted for a course in natural sciences at Girton College.

Pupils celebrate their A-level results at Mossbourne Academy with Dr Suzanne Lienert, head of sixth form. Picture: Emma Bartholomew Pupils celebrate their A-level results at Mossbourne Academy with Dr Suzanne Lienert, head of sixth form. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

"I didn't sleep at all last night," he said. "I wasn't expecting to get into Cambridge at all. I always had this conception of it being the absolute best."

Dr Suzanne Lienart, head of sixth form, is over the moon with the results.

"We are really pleased, particularly with those that achieved their university destinations for this year, and absolutely ecstatic that we have 10pc of our population who have been successful in gaining places at Oxford or Cambridge. Further to that we have five medics and one a student on the pathway at the Royal Veterinary College. We are very excited."