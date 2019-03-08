Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

A-level results 2019: Urswick School pupils get a surprise visit from Hackney's Mayor as they pick up their results

PUBLISHED: 16:05 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 15 August 2019

Urswick School pupils were joined by the Mayor of Hackney and Deputy Mayor as they picked up their A-level results

Urswick School pupils were joined by the Mayor of Hackney and Deputy Mayor as they picked up their A-level results

urswick school

Urswick sixth form pupils had a couple of special guests as they received their A-levels this morning, when Hackney's Mayor and Deputy Mayor popped by to discuss their future plans.

Urswick School pupils were joined by the Mayor of Hackney and Deputy Mayor as they picked up their A-level resultsUrswick School pupils were joined by the Mayor of Hackney and Deputy Mayor as they picked up their A-level results

Phillip Glanville and Anntoinette Bramble joined pupils at the school in Paragon Road, Hackney Central, who have bagged university places up and down the country, from Edinburgh to Plymouth and Newcastle.

Some 70pc of students there achieved A* to C grades.

Executive head teacher Richard Brown said they "represented Hackney at its best".

You may also want to watch:

"This is always a thrilling day as young people collect their A-level results and then start planning life at university," he added.

"Our sixth form is relatively small so each success means so much to me and the teachers at Urswick.

"This group of young people are a credit to themselves, their families and the school."

Naheemat Lawal was overjoyed with an A in sociology, B in English literature and a B in law, which have secured her a place at Birmingham University.

She advised other students to work as hard as they can.

"Keep on trying and never give up," she said. "Life is a journey that consists of failures and achievements however, it doesn't stop here."

Most Read

Jailed: Hackney Road moped robbers rode on pavement and endangered the public trying to escape cops

Alfie Woods (left) and Tommy Rogers

Stoke Newington GP surgery shutting down due to ‘demands of NHS bosses’

Dr Luke Salih outside the Abney House Medical Centre during a row over a burger van that was set up directly outside. Picture: Polly Hancock

Key figure in LA gang truce tries to tackle youth violence in Hackney

Twilight Bey.

Emerging rap star Asco guilty of running county lines operation out of Hackney

Asfa Allen and Akwasi Kwateng. Picture: Met Police

Gang police reissue appeal for man wanted over New Year’s shooting in Dalston club

Do you know this man?

Most Read

Jailed: Hackney Road moped robbers rode on pavement and endangered the public trying to escape cops

Alfie Woods (left) and Tommy Rogers

Stoke Newington GP surgery shutting down due to ‘demands of NHS bosses’

Dr Luke Salih outside the Abney House Medical Centre during a row over a burger van that was set up directly outside. Picture: Polly Hancock

Key figure in LA gang truce tries to tackle youth violence in Hackney

Twilight Bey.

Emerging rap star Asco guilty of running county lines operation out of Hackney

Asfa Allen and Akwasi Kwateng. Picture: Met Police

Gang police reissue appeal for man wanted over New Year’s shooting in Dalston club

Do you know this man?

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Spurs Women ready for life in Super League

Tottenham Hotspur Women celebrate a goal (pic: Wu's Photography).

I Am Team GB returns on August Bank Holiday

Great Britain's Laura Kenny celebrates winning gold (pic John Walton/PA)

Coulson backing Orient to enjoy home comforts

Josh Coulson of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

Cricket: Sowter wants more red-ball success at Middlesex

Nathan Sowter in bowling action for Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Person dies after being hit by train at Hackney Central Overground station

Hackney Central station. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists