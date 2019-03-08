A-level results 2019: Urswick School pupils get a surprise visit from Hackney's Mayor as they pick up their results

Urswick School pupils were joined by the Mayor of Hackney and Deputy Mayor as they picked up their A-level results urswick school

Urswick sixth form pupils had a couple of special guests as they received their A-levels this morning, when Hackney's Mayor and Deputy Mayor popped by to discuss their future plans.

Phillip Glanville and Anntoinette Bramble joined pupils at the school in Paragon Road, Hackney Central, who have bagged university places up and down the country, from Edinburgh to Plymouth and Newcastle.

Some 70pc of students there achieved A* to C grades.

Executive head teacher Richard Brown said they "represented Hackney at its best".

"This is always a thrilling day as young people collect their A-level results and then start planning life at university," he added.

"Our sixth form is relatively small so each success means so much to me and the teachers at Urswick.

"This group of young people are a credit to themselves, their families and the school."

Naheemat Lawal was overjoyed with an A in sociology, B in English literature and a B in law, which have secured her a place at Birmingham University.

She advised other students to work as hard as they can.

"Keep on trying and never give up," she said. "Life is a journey that consists of failures and achievements however, it doesn't stop here."