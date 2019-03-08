A-level results 2019: Haggerston School students set for top universities

Rose Stewart, 17 on the day that she collected her A'level results at Haggerston School. Picture: Vickie Flores Archant

One in five students from Haggerston School will leave for the country's best universities after celebrating their A-level results - double the average for London.

Paul Shuker, 18 on A-level results day at Haggerston School in Hackney. Picture: Vickie Flores Paul Shuker, 18 on A-level results day at Haggerston School in Hackney. Picture: Vickie Flores

Among them are budding meteorologist, marine biologist and linguists.

There were also highly impressive results across core subjects including 100 percentage pass rate in both English and Maths.

Evelyn Lancaster, 18, from Hackney, will study at leading marine biology centre, University of Southampton.

She said: "Whales are giving birth to dead calves because of the toxins in plastic particles they ingest. It's so important to understand the effects of climate change on the oceans and our world.

"I could not have done it without the teachers here, especially my biology teacher, Ms McGarry."

Budding meteorologist Paul Shuker, 18, will head to Emmanuel College, Cambridge after achieving a phenomenal three A* and one A across maths and science subjects.

Paul says hard work and the outstanding support of teaching staff ensured he succeeded in realising his dream - even down to his selection of college, where he will follow in the foosteps of Richard Attenborough - and his physics teacher.

He said: "I have been really focused because once I got the Cambridge interview it really set my mind on working hard, it was a very important year for me."

He added: "I am really pleased. This is the best school with the best staff and there are lots of kind people in the community."

Rose Stewart, 18, scored three Bs in English, Sociology and Media at A Levels, and is heading to Queen Mary, University of London to study comparative literature.

She says working with the Access Project, which sees pupils matched with mentors, transformed her exam skills and boosted her confidence.

Rose said: "I told my teacher I did not want to be involved with the Access Project but it turned out to be the best thing I have ever done.

"Nobody judges you and it really helped me to knuckle down with my English. I was struggling with Hamlet and I went through the play with my mentor and practiced papers."

Head Ciara Emmerson said: "A big congratulations go to all of our students who have worked hard and achieved outstanding results. We are proud to continue to be a high achieving sixth form."