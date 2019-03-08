Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

A-level results 2019: Record-breaking results again for Stoke Newington School and Sixth Form

PUBLISHED: 15:51 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 15 August 2019

Timi Komolafe and Anna Tewungwa celebrate their results.

Timi Komolafe and Anna Tewungwa celebrate their results.

Archant

Stoke Newington School and Sixth Form achieved record-breaking exam results for the second year running today with the highest ever percentage of students achieving A* or A grades.

Students celebrate their results.Students celebrate their results.

Thirty per cent of youngsters scored the top two grades, beating the existing record set last year - and 83pc got A* to C grades.

The students will now go on to study a range of subjects including art, drama, engineering, medicine, photography and physics. Others will take up apprenticeships.

Among those celebrating were Sebastian Caradini, who got three A*s and will head to the Cambridge to study architecture.

You may also want to watch:

Cal Fitzgerald McShane got one A* and three As and will study music at the University of Surrey.

Elsa Froggat Brown also got three A*s and will head to Harvard to study chemistry.

Fin Apps, who got A, C, C will be heading to Falmouth to study Marine Photography and Olga Popiolek-Szuczewksa, with her A, B, B will study international relations and Chinese at SOAS. Anna Tewungwa will take an art foundation course at Kingston University after achieving A*, A, B, B.

Head Zehra Jaffer said: "Well done to all the staff, students and their families on the brilliant achievements at both A-level and vocational courses.

Students celebrate their results.Students celebrate their results.

"Our intake make first-rate progress whatever their starting point with our teachers' excellent teaching. Importantly, we offer tailored support from a range of staff for all our students to feel confident, ambitious and well-prepared for the next step. I wish all of the students the very best and look forward to hearing about their future successes."

Chair of governors Crispin Truman added: "I and all the governors are delighted with these A-level results achieved by Stoke Newington students, which represent another 'best ever' year for the school."

Most Read

Jailed: Hackney Road moped robbers rode on pavement and endangered the public trying to escape cops

Alfie Woods (left) and Tommy Rogers

Stoke Newington GP surgery shutting down due to ‘demands of NHS bosses’

Dr Luke Salih outside the Abney House Medical Centre during a row over a burger van that was set up directly outside. Picture: Polly Hancock

Key figure in LA gang truce tries to tackle youth violence in Hackney

Twilight Bey.

Emerging rap star Asco guilty of running county lines operation out of Hackney

Asfa Allen and Akwasi Kwateng. Picture: Met Police

Gang police reissue appeal for man wanted over New Year’s shooting in Dalston club

Do you know this man?

Most Read

Jailed: Hackney Road moped robbers rode on pavement and endangered the public trying to escape cops

Alfie Woods (left) and Tommy Rogers

Stoke Newington GP surgery shutting down due to ‘demands of NHS bosses’

Dr Luke Salih outside the Abney House Medical Centre during a row over a burger van that was set up directly outside. Picture: Polly Hancock

Key figure in LA gang truce tries to tackle youth violence in Hackney

Twilight Bey.

Emerging rap star Asco guilty of running county lines operation out of Hackney

Asfa Allen and Akwasi Kwateng. Picture: Met Police

Gang police reissue appeal for man wanted over New Year’s shooting in Dalston club

Do you know this man?

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Spurs Women ready for life in Super League

Tottenham Hotspur Women celebrate a goal (pic: Wu's Photography).

I Am Team GB returns on August Bank Holiday

Great Britain's Laura Kenny celebrates winning gold (pic John Walton/PA)

Coulson backing Orient to enjoy home comforts

Josh Coulson of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

Cricket: Sowter wants more red-ball success at Middlesex

Nathan Sowter in bowling action for Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Person dies after being hit by train at Hackney Central Overground station

Hackney Central station. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists