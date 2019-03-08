A-level results 2019: Record-breaking results again for Stoke Newington School and Sixth Form
PUBLISHED: 15:51 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 15 August 2019
Stoke Newington School and Sixth Form achieved record-breaking exam results for the second year running today with the highest ever percentage of students achieving A* or A grades.
Thirty per cent of youngsters scored the top two grades, beating the existing record set last year - and 83pc got A* to C grades.
The students will now go on to study a range of subjects including art, drama, engineering, medicine, photography and physics. Others will take up apprenticeships.
Among those celebrating were Sebastian Caradini, who got three A*s and will head to the Cambridge to study architecture.
Cal Fitzgerald McShane got one A* and three As and will study music at the University of Surrey.
Elsa Froggat Brown also got three A*s and will head to Harvard to study chemistry.
Fin Apps, who got A, C, C will be heading to Falmouth to study Marine Photography and Olga Popiolek-Szuczewksa, with her A, B, B will study international relations and Chinese at SOAS. Anna Tewungwa will take an art foundation course at Kingston University after achieving A*, A, B, B.
Head Zehra Jaffer said: "Well done to all the staff, students and their families on the brilliant achievements at both A-level and vocational courses.
"Our intake make first-rate progress whatever their starting point with our teachers' excellent teaching. Importantly, we offer tailored support from a range of staff for all our students to feel confident, ambitious and well-prepared for the next step. I wish all of the students the very best and look forward to hearing about their future successes."
Chair of governors Crispin Truman added: "I and all the governors are delighted with these A-level results achieved by Stoke Newington students, which represent another 'best ever' year for the school."