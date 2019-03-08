A-level results 2019: Record-breaking results again for Stoke Newington School and Sixth Form

Timi Komolafe and Anna Tewungwa celebrate their results. Archant

Stoke Newington School and Sixth Form achieved record-breaking exam results for the second year running today with the highest ever percentage of students achieving A* or A grades.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Students celebrate their results. Students celebrate their results.

Thirty per cent of youngsters scored the top two grades, beating the existing record set last year - and 83pc got A* to C grades.

The students will now go on to study a range of subjects including art, drama, engineering, medicine, photography and physics. Others will take up apprenticeships.

Among those celebrating were Sebastian Caradini, who got three A*s and will head to the Cambridge to study architecture.

You may also want to watch:

Cal Fitzgerald McShane got one A* and three As and will study music at the University of Surrey.

Elsa Froggat Brown also got three A*s and will head to Harvard to study chemistry.

Fin Apps, who got A, C, C will be heading to Falmouth to study Marine Photography and Olga Popiolek-Szuczewksa, with her A, B, B will study international relations and Chinese at SOAS. Anna Tewungwa will take an art foundation course at Kingston University after achieving A*, A, B, B.

Head Zehra Jaffer said: "Well done to all the staff, students and their families on the brilliant achievements at both A-level and vocational courses.

Students celebrate their results. Students celebrate their results.

"Our intake make first-rate progress whatever their starting point with our teachers' excellent teaching. Importantly, we offer tailored support from a range of staff for all our students to feel confident, ambitious and well-prepared for the next step. I wish all of the students the very best and look forward to hearing about their future successes."

Chair of governors Crispin Truman added: "I and all the governors are delighted with these A-level results achieved by Stoke Newington students, which represent another 'best ever' year for the school."