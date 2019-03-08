Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

A-level results day 2019: Head of Our Lady's Catholic High School in Stamford Hill 'couldn't be happier'

PUBLISHED: 12:14 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 15 August 2019

Our Lady's students Evita Remy-Benn, (left) will go to Central Saint Martin's to study art and design after receiving an A in art and Bs in English and design and technology. Precious Antwi (right), the school captain, will head to Loughborough University to study chemical engineering after receiving A in maths and Bs in physics and chemistry. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Our Lady's students Evita Remy-Benn, (left) will go to Central Saint Martin's to study art and design after receiving an A in art and Bs in English and design and technology. Precious Antwi (right), the school captain, will head to Loughborough University to study chemical engineering after receiving A in maths and Bs in physics and chemistry. Picture: Siorna Ashby

@siornaphotography

The head of Our Lady's Catholic High School said she "couldn't be happier" with the results of her students.

Our Lady's High School in Amhurst Park, A-level results day. Prusha Ahmed (left) will go to City University to study child nursing. Clara Ojiako (right) goes on to study business management at Surrey University. Picture: Siorna AshbyOur Lady's High School in Amhurst Park, A-level results day. Prusha Ahmed (left) will go to City University to study child nursing. Clara Ojiako (right) goes on to study business management at Surrey University. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Among the highlights of the Amhurst Park girls' school's results were three quarters of all chemistry A-level grades hitting A* to B, along with more than half of fine art and psychology results.

Almost two thirds of the health and social care BTEC students achieved distinctions. Prusha Ahmed got two distinctions and a merit in the subject.

She is going to study child nursing at City University. Head of Sixth Form Mr Bailey said Prusha was "one of the most hardworking students" he had ever met.

"Prusha has all of the qualities and skills needed to be an excellent caring professional," he said. "She has delivered first aid training to the visiting Year 5 students from local primary feeder schools, she has supported after school programmes, she regularly translates for people in our community and has a vocational activity log which is commendable."

Our Lady's student Keriese Meade received an A in her extended project. She will study media at Bath University. Picture: Siorna AshbyOur Lady's student Keriese Meade received an A in her extended project. She will study media at Bath University. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Evita Remy-Benn achieved an A in fine art, a B in English literature and a B in textiles. She will go on to study art and design at Central St Martins and will specialise in fashion.

She said: "I am so happy to study fashion at Central St Martins, I have always wanted to do this."

You may also want to watch:

Precious Antwi, the school captain, received an A in maths, B in physics and B in chemistry and will study chemical engineering at Loughborough University.

Our Lady's High School in Amhurst Park, A-level results day. Sinmisola Kusimo will go on to study psychology after receiving an A. Picture: Siorna AshbyOur Lady's High School in Amhurst Park, A-level results day. Sinmisola Kusimo will go on to study psychology after receiving an A. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Clara Ojiako studied BTEC Business and IT and achieved three distinctions. She will now study business management at Surrey University.

Now her exams are over she will get back to her sport career and return to Paralympic swimming and wheelchair basketball, for which she already has 12 medals.

Keriese Meade got a C in English literature and an A in her extended project. She will study media at Bath University.

Headteacher, Justine McDonald said: "I am so proud of the young people and their achievements today and every day.

Our Lady's High School in Amhurst Park, A-level results day. Simi Oguns goes on to study finance and accounting. Picture: Siorna AshbyOur Lady's High School in Amhurst Park, A-level results day. Simi Oguns goes on to study finance and accounting. Picture: Siorna Ashby

"Not only have they succeeded academically but they are confident young people with a drive to improve our world. I couldn't be happier."

Assistant head Dan Earnshaw added: "I am really delighted and inspired by the achievements and resilience of the year group. I have no doubt that they will all succeed in life.

Their academic qualifications will open many doors for them, but what will take them further along in their journeys in life is their positive attitudes. This has truly been a wonderful year group."

Most Read

Jailed: Hackney Road moped robbers rode on pavement and endangered the public trying to escape cops

Alfie Woods (left) and Tommy Rogers

Stoke Newington GP surgery shutting down due to ‘demands of NHS bosses’

Dr Luke Salih outside the Abney House Medical Centre during a row over a burger van that was set up directly outside. Picture: Polly Hancock

Key figure in LA gang truce tries to tackle youth violence in Hackney

Twilight Bey.

Emerging rap star Asco guilty of running county lines operation out of Hackney

Asfa Allen and Akwasi Kwateng. Picture: Met Police

Gang police reissue appeal for man wanted over New Year’s shooting in Dalston club

Do you know this man?

Most Read

Jailed: Hackney Road moped robbers rode on pavement and endangered the public trying to escape cops

Alfie Woods (left) and Tommy Rogers

Stoke Newington GP surgery shutting down due to ‘demands of NHS bosses’

Dr Luke Salih outside the Abney House Medical Centre during a row over a burger van that was set up directly outside. Picture: Polly Hancock

Key figure in LA gang truce tries to tackle youth violence in Hackney

Twilight Bey.

Emerging rap star Asco guilty of running county lines operation out of Hackney

Asfa Allen and Akwasi Kwateng. Picture: Met Police

Gang police reissue appeal for man wanted over New Year’s shooting in Dalston club

Do you know this man?

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

I Am Team GB returns on August Bank Holiday

Great Britain's Laura Kenny celebrates winning gold (pic John Walton/PA)

Coulson backing Orient to enjoy home comforts

Josh Coulson of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

Cricket: Sowter wants more red-ball success at Middlesex

Nathan Sowter in bowling action for Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

A-level results day 2019: Head of Our Lady’s Catholic High School in Stamford Hill ‘couldn’t be happier’

Our Lady's students Evita Remy-Benn, (left) will go to Central Saint Martin's to study art and design after receiving an A in art and Bs in English and design and technology. Precious Antwi (right), the school captain, will head to Loughborough University to study chemical engineering after receiving A in maths and Bs in physics and chemistry. Picture: Siorna Ashby

A-level results day 2019: 10pc of Mossbourne Academy pupils bag places at Oxford and Cambridge

Rowan Wharton,Matteo Walls, Freddie Moller, Jia Guo, Linus Kelsey and Lucienne Jacobs are a few of Mossbourne Academy's highest achievers. Picture: Emma Bartholomew
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists