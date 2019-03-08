A-level results day 2019: Head of Our Lady's Catholic High School in Stamford Hill 'couldn't be happier'

Our Lady's students Evita Remy-Benn, (left) will go to Central Saint Martin's to study art and design after receiving an A in art and Bs in English and design and technology. Precious Antwi (right), the school captain, will head to Loughborough University to study chemical engineering after receiving A in maths and Bs in physics and chemistry.

The head of Our Lady's Catholic High School said she "couldn't be happier" with the results of her students.

Our Lady's High School in Amhurst Park, A-level results day. Prusha Ahmed (left) will go to City University to study child nursing. Clara Ojiako (right) goes on to study business management at Surrey University.

Among the highlights of the Amhurst Park girls' school's results were three quarters of all chemistry A-level grades hitting A* to B, along with more than half of fine art and psychology results.

Almost two thirds of the health and social care BTEC students achieved distinctions. Prusha Ahmed got two distinctions and a merit in the subject.

She is going to study child nursing at City University. Head of Sixth Form Mr Bailey said Prusha was "one of the most hardworking students" he had ever met.

"Prusha has all of the qualities and skills needed to be an excellent caring professional," he said. "She has delivered first aid training to the visiting Year 5 students from local primary feeder schools, she has supported after school programmes, she regularly translates for people in our community and has a vocational activity log which is commendable."

Our Lady's student Keriese Meade received an A in her extended project. She will study media at Bath University.

Evita Remy-Benn achieved an A in fine art, a B in English literature and a B in textiles. She will go on to study art and design at Central St Martins and will specialise in fashion.

She said: "I am so happy to study fashion at Central St Martins, I have always wanted to do this."

Precious Antwi, the school captain, received an A in maths, B in physics and B in chemistry and will study chemical engineering at Loughborough University.

Our Lady's High School in Amhurst Park, A-level results day. Sinmisola Kusimo will go on to study psychology after receiving an A.

Clara Ojiako studied BTEC Business and IT and achieved three distinctions. She will now study business management at Surrey University.

Now her exams are over she will get back to her sport career and return to Paralympic swimming and wheelchair basketball, for which she already has 12 medals.

Keriese Meade got a C in English literature and an A in her extended project. She will study media at Bath University.

Headteacher, Justine McDonald said: "I am so proud of the young people and their achievements today and every day.

Our Lady's High School in Amhurst Park, A-level results day. Simi Oguns goes on to study finance and accounting.

"Not only have they succeeded academically but they are confident young people with a drive to improve our world. I couldn't be happier."

Assistant head Dan Earnshaw added: "I am really delighted and inspired by the achievements and resilience of the year group. I have no doubt that they will all succeed in life.

Their academic qualifications will open many doors for them, but what will take them further along in their journeys in life is their positive attitudes. This has truly been a wonderful year group."