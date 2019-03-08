'Amazing friend' takes part in Ramadan fast to support Haggerston School lunch partner

An "amazing" friend joined her school lunch partner in fasting during Ramadan so he wouldn't have to watch her eat every day.

Amoy Grant, 14, kept the fast between sunrise and sunset in solidarity with Mohammed Kawsar.

The youngsters, who both attend Haggerston School in Weymouth Terrace, celebrated the end of the festival with a special Eid meal in the canteen.

Despite coming from a Christian background, Amoy used an online calculator to show what time the sun set and rose to make sure she kept to the rules, sometimes going up to 17 hours without food or water.

She said: "We usually sit together to eat and I knew how hard it would be for him to watch me eat so I decided that I would do it as well.

"Until you do it, you have no idea how hard it is because you only have a very short window to eat.

"But I was determined because I wanted to be supportive of my friend and stick to the rules. It was hard but I'm so glad I did it.

Mohammad said Amoy was an "amazing friend" and was really proud of her for keeping the fast.

He said: "She is an incredible friend to do that for me and with me. It is really hard seeing your school friends eat when you can't so to have that support was just amazing.

"I was so proud of her that she was able to keep the fast because obviously I know how hard it is to do. It's amazing she did it.

"As Muslims we do it to celebrate the holiest month in the calendar but also to bring attention to those in the world who don't have enough to eat."

Head Ciara Emmerson said: "We hear so many negative stories about young people that it is really worth highlighting the loyalty, tolerance and empathy we see from our students day in, day out.

"Amoy is a great example to others but most of all, she is a lovely friend who is prepared to make sacrifices to help and support others."