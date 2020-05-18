Apply now to Hackney Council’s award winning apprenticeship scheme

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Googlemaps Googlemaps

Hackney Council is searching for more than 40 local people to join its award winning apprenticeship scheme this summer.

Hackney Cabinet Member for Employment,. Skills and Human Resources Cllr Carole Williams speaking at an event. Picture: Hackney Council Hackney Cabinet Member for Employment,. Skills and Human Resources Cllr Carole Williams speaking at an event. Picture: Hackney Council

The programme’s designed to give people a chance to start their careers or choose a new career path within different council services.

Cllr Carole Williams, Cabinet Member for Employment Skills and Human Resources said: “Over the past few months, we have all had growing concerns about the impact of Coronavirus in our lives, the economy and communities around us.

Launching the council’s apprentice recruitment campaign in the midst of the crisis is an important step to take to help Hackney residents aged 16 and over - to give their careers a much needed boost.”

It will also give apprentices the opportunity to earn up to £28,000.

The successful scheme has seen 75 per cent of its apprentices choose to stay with the council through permanent employment or a higher apprenticeship.

Hidayat Deen, ICT Delivery Manager Apprentice said: “I hope to progress to a Level six apprenticeship – which is the full degree. I’d like to remain within the council as I’d love to carry on serving the borough. I want to help improve it and what better way than with the council”.

The council’s scheme was named Best School Leaver Programme in the Public Sector at the 2018 and 2019 School Leaver Awards, and won the Large Employer and Recruitment Excellence award at the 2019 National Apprenticeship Awards for the London region.

There are a range of apprenticeships available in areas like project management, software development, carpentry, finance and youth work.

No prior experience is required to apply for these apprenticeships which offer a combination of training and work meaning people can earn whilst gaining a nationally recognised qualification.

To apply for a council apprenticeship you must be over the age of 16 by September 2020. Applicants must either; live in Hackney, attend a Hackney school, university or other education system, have previously attended a Hackney secondary school or received or are receiving Hackney leaving care services.

To apply and find out more visit: https://recruitment.hackney.gov.uk/job-search/

The council is also holding online information sessions for prospective candidates. Sign up by clicking here.

The apprenticeships will start in the autumn, assessments and interviews will be in July and August, and this is likely to be done online. Applications close 14 June.