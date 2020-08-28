Search

Advanced search

Business management apprenticeships for Hackney school leavers

PUBLISHED: 13:39 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 28 August 2020

Tesco graduate Ammar Younis. Picture: Tesco

Tesco graduate Ammar Younis. Picture: Tesco

Tesco

A supermarket chain is offering business management apprenticeships to school leavers in Hackney and five other London boroughs.

Tesco’s new Business Management Degree Apprenticeship offers the chance to gain a degree without the financial commitment of leaving home or falling into debt.

Successful candidates will gain “hands-on” management experience as they take on a paid, leadership role at a Tesco Store in London - with the aim of developing the skills to become a manager in a large London store within the first year.

READ MORE: Hackney Council celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

Emma Taylor, Tesco’s People Director said the company is committed to building a more inclusive workplace.

You may also want to watch:

She told the Gazette: “We’re looking for energetic and enthusiastic school leavers with a passion for retail to join us.”

One day a week will be spent studying at Pearson College in Holborn and degrees in Business Management will be validated by the University of Kent.

READ MORE: National Apprentice Week: ‘You can’t get better than this

Tuition fees and travel expenses to college will all be paid for and applicants must be aged 18 or over.

The course starts on September 6, 2021, with a starting salary of £18,000 plus London weighting.

Any interested school leavers can apply for the apprenticeship at www.tesco.com from September 14.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stoke Newington musician given new sound system after storage fire

Jah Youth Roots Ambassador Alan Rolle, 62. Pcture: Razvan Pestean

Man stabbed after ‘altercation’ when buying a car in Hackney

A man was stabbed in Hackney. Picture: Met Police

All-night “car bars” disrupt Shoreditch residents

Residents say the night-time economy is shifting away from Old Street Roundabout towards areas like Shoreditch High Street, edging ever closer to residential areas in Tower Hamlets. Picture: Holly Chant

Stoke Newington woman celebrates 107th birthday after surviving coronavirus

Angela's celebrated her birthday with cake and champagne. Picture: Courtesy of the Hutor family

Appeal to trace witnesses of homophobic attack in Stamford Hill

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a homophobic attack and was robbed in Stamford Hill in July. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Stoke Newington musician given new sound system after storage fire

Jah Youth Roots Ambassador Alan Rolle, 62. Pcture: Razvan Pestean

Man stabbed after ‘altercation’ when buying a car in Hackney

A man was stabbed in Hackney. Picture: Met Police

All-night “car bars” disrupt Shoreditch residents

Residents say the night-time economy is shifting away from Old Street Roundabout towards areas like Shoreditch High Street, edging ever closer to residential areas in Tower Hamlets. Picture: Holly Chant

Stoke Newington woman celebrates 107th birthday after surviving coronavirus

Angela's celebrated her birthday with cake and champagne. Picture: Courtesy of the Hutor family

Appeal to trace witnesses of homophobic attack in Stamford Hill

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a homophobic attack and was robbed in Stamford Hill in July. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Hackney volunteer raises funds to combat racism against East and Southeast Asian communities

Campaigners are raising funds to set up an organisation to fight racism directed at East and Southeast Asian people and communities. Picture: End The Virus Of Racism

Safety first as children return to classrooms

WARM WELCOME: Children will be socially distanced in the classroom. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Business management apprenticeships for Hackney school leavers

Tesco graduate Ammar Younis. Picture: Tesco

Up to £1,000 to be offered to Hackney organisations celebrating Windrush

Windrush event at Stoke Newington hall. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man stabbed after ‘altercation’ when buying a car in Hackney

A man was stabbed in Hackney. Picture: Met Police