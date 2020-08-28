Business management apprenticeships for Hackney school leavers

Tesco graduate Ammar Younis. Picture: Tesco Tesco

A supermarket chain is offering business management apprenticeships to school leavers in Hackney and five other London boroughs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tesco’s new Business Management Degree Apprenticeship offers the chance to gain a degree without the financial commitment of leaving home or falling into debt.

Successful candidates will gain “hands-on” management experience as they take on a paid, leadership role at a Tesco Store in London - with the aim of developing the skills to become a manager in a large London store within the first year.

READ MORE: Hackney Council celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

Emma Taylor, Tesco’s People Director said the company is committed to building a more inclusive workplace.

You may also want to watch:

She told the Gazette: “We’re looking for energetic and enthusiastic school leavers with a passion for retail to join us.”

One day a week will be spent studying at Pearson College in Holborn and degrees in Business Management will be validated by the University of Kent.

READ MORE: National Apprentice Week: ‘You can’t get better than this

Tuition fees and travel expenses to college will all be paid for and applicants must be aged 18 or over.

The course starts on September 6, 2021, with a starting salary of £18,000 plus London weighting.

Any interested school leavers can apply for the apprenticeship at www.tesco.com from September 14.