Architects in Hoxton come up with marquee idea to get children back in the classroom

PUBLISHED: 18:13 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:13 09 June 2020

What pop-up classroom will be like when it's put up at Manorfield Primary in Poplar. Picture: Curl la Tourelle Head

Curl la Tourelle Head

Architects have come up with a solution for a school to cope with getting pupils back into the classroom after lockdown.

Marquee solution for social distancing at Manorfield Primary after Coronavirus by Hoxton architects Curl la Tourelle Head. Picture: CLTHMarquee solution for social distancing at Manorfield Primary after Coronavirus by Hoxton architects Curl la Tourelle Head. Picture: CLTH

The Curl la Tourelle Head’ practice in Shoreditch is constructing a temporary “pop up” canteen and classroom in the playground at a school in Poplar with specially-designed marquees for children to keep social distance.

The work starts at Manorfield Primary on Monday morning, June 15, and is hoped to be ready by lunchtime.

“We’ve been inspired by outdoor learning at schools in Denmark,” architect Wayne Head said. “This is by no means our answer to what classrooms should look like in the future, but is a rethink of how schools can be used beyond Covid-19.”

Wayne, who set up his practice in Hoxton 25 years ago, has designed a canteen with flexible meeting to keep the two-metre social distance rule between pupils. It is a temporary solution to get children back into education when life gets back to normal.

