BBC encourages Hackney secondary schools to get involved in East London design challenge

The BBC East Bank Education Project is a continuation of several learning and education programmes set up for East London secondary schools. Picture: BBC BBC

Hackney and other East London school children could meet pop musicians, classical composers and presenters as part of a design challenge for a BBC education project.

The BBC East Bank Education Project is a continuation of several learning and education programmes set up for East London secondary schools preceeding a planned move of the broadcaster’s music studios from Maida Vale to Olympic Park’s East bank.

The programme will have pupils aged 11-14 designing their own fictional performance space and recording studio for the BBC with help from musicians, composers, presenters, sound engineers and architects.

Jon Taylor, BBC Programme Director for East Bank, said: “We want to break down some of the barriers within the construction industry, immerse young people in the design and engineering process and in doing so enthuse them in building design, construction, music and the opportunities of the BBC’s move to Stratford East Bank. Perhaps we will even finding the next generation of East London talent who could be working in our new buildings.”

The challenge, which was organised with construction learning programme Class Of Your Own and Oympic Park’s London Legacy Development Corporation, begins in December 2020 and run through to June 2021.

The scheme builds on the success of the East Summer School 2020 series of interactive online summer workshops, which focussed on careers in creative, tech and design industries for local young people living in Hackney, Newham, Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest.

East London Primary Schools can register their interest by contacting Class of Your Own’s Matt Simmons at matt.simmons@classofyourown.com