Celebrity guests host workshops for Hackney summer school students

BBC Sounds and Kiss presenter Swarzy Macaly will host a session on August 10 about breaking into radio. Picture: Feruza Afewerki Feruza Afewerki

Award-winning musicians and celebrities will be hosting online summer workshops as part of Olympic Park’s virtual East Summer School programme.

Young people living in Hackney and neighbouring boroughs can attend the BBC Living Rooms Sessions for free to learn more about creative industries from celebrity guests like BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and pop star Nao.

BBC Sounds and Kiss presenter Swarzy Macaly, who is also involved in the workshops, said: “I’m really excited to share my story with lots of young people who want to break into the radio and audio industry.

“My story of winning a competition to now hosting KISS Breakfast on Saturday mornings and voicing BBC Sounds is a journey that comes with a roller-coaster of lessons from confidence and hard work, to resilience.

“Born and raised in East London myself, it’s amazing to have the opportunity to speak to all the young people locked in and share some tips and tricks that I would have wanted to know when I was younger.”

The BBC plans to move its music studios to East Bank, the creative quarter of Olympic Park, by 2025.

Alan Davey Controller of Classical Music and Radio 3, and East Bank Sponsor told the Gazette: “Part of the reason for moving our music studios to East Bank is so we can engage with the local community through the power of music and public service music outreach work.

“These workshops are very much about us working with local young people to provide music education and careers information from experts who are at the top of their game. Perhaps [they will] even inspire the next generation of East London talent who will work for or with the BBC from our new studios in Stratford – creating the new Stratford Sound.”

The East Summer School programme is organised by London Legacy Development Corporation, in partnership with the BBC and a range of community and cultural partners.

The school offers three weeks of free online workshops for young people aged between 12–17 – who live in the Hackney, Newham, Tower Hamlets or Waltham Forest – and are interested in creative, tech and design industries.

For more information on East Summer School click here.

The BBC sessions run from August 3-14.