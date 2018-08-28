Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Benthal Primary School saved: Hackney Council hastily downscales school building programme as demand falls for places

PUBLISHED: 12:57 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:13 24 December 2018

Benthal School

Benthal School

Archant

Hackney’s flagship school building programme has been partially scrapped, as the council announced it will not build a new secondary school on the site of Benthal Primary.

Two years ago the council insisted complex plans – which would have seen seven schools variously created, displaced or rebuilt – were as vital to respond to demand for secondary places.

But now it has confirmed demographic data no longer indicates the need for an extra 1,260 primary school places and 1,650 secondary school places.

Pupils at Benthal School in Benthal Road, Stoke Newington, who were due to move to a new school on the site of Nightingale Primary in 2020 will now stay put.

And a new secondary school earmarked for the site will not now go ahead.

An overjoyed parent said: “These plans would have seen pupils taught in temporary accommodation for over two years, before moving to a new site shared with residential accommodation and losing the wonderful outdoor space which is a key part a part of Benthal’s unique offer.” Pupils from Nightingale in Rendlesham Road, Lower Clapton, will still move to the site of the former Downsview School in Tiger Way after Christmas when it will convert to a two-form entry school. However, the school was not even full as a single-form entry school earlier this year.

Opponents of City of London Shoreditch Academy – the second new secondary school said to be necessary, which will be built on the Britannia Leisure Centre site – are up in arms, complaining it was never necessary.

Deputy mayor Cllr Anntoinette Bramble said: “Having carefully monitored data, including birth rates, the number of people moving into the borough, and the number of children on our primary schools’ roll, we have concluded that while the permanent site for the new Shoreditch Park Secondary School is much needed as the school is already over-subscribed, we do not need a second secondary school at this time. If the need arises in the future, we will reconsider the proposals.

“For over a decade, we saw a steady increase in the number of school places needed in Hackney, and it was widely predicted this would continue.

“However, in the last 18 months there has been an unexpected slowing down in the pace of the increase in school places across London, so that plans for our new school have been reassessed.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stop and search use more than doubles in Hackney in four months, figures show

Diane Abbott, who has written in the Gazette about the damage stop and search can do to community relationships with the police, addresses the National Police Chiefs' Council and Association of Police and Crime Commissioners joint summit earlier this year. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Stoke Newington knife-point robberies: Police appeal to trace three men

Police want to speak to three men in connection with 11 robberies. Picture: Met police

Hackney ‘county lines’ drug dealers jailed over five year Hampshire operation

Nathan Thompson, Jason Thompson and Lamar Foster.

Dalston solicitor resigns as Tower Hamlets councillor amid ‘housing fraud’ investigation

Mohammad Harun steps down as Tower Hamlets councillor. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH

Dalston homophobic ‘acid attack’: Gang of cowardly thugs convicted over bank holiday assault

Top row: Huseyin Onel, Guven Ulas, Mehmet Tekegac, Mustafa Kiziltan. Bottom row: Yasam Erdogan, Onur Ardic, Serkan Kiziltan and Turgut Adakan. Pictures: CPS

Most Read

Stop and search use more than doubles in Hackney in four months, figures show

Diane Abbott, who has written in the Gazette about the damage stop and search can do to community relationships with the police, addresses the National Police Chiefs' Council and Association of Police and Crime Commissioners joint summit earlier this year. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Stoke Newington knife-point robberies: Police appeal to trace three men

Police want to speak to three men in connection with 11 robberies. Picture: Met police

Hackney ‘county lines’ drug dealers jailed over five year Hampshire operation

Nathan Thompson, Jason Thompson and Lamar Foster.

Dalston solicitor resigns as Tower Hamlets councillor amid ‘housing fraud’ investigation

Mohammad Harun steps down as Tower Hamlets councillor. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH

Dalston homophobic ‘acid attack’: Gang of cowardly thugs convicted over bank holiday assault

Top row: Huseyin Onel, Guven Ulas, Mehmet Tekegac, Mustafa Kiziltan. Bottom row: Yasam Erdogan, Onur Ardic, Serkan Kiziltan and Turgut Adakan. Pictures: CPS

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Son and Kane praise Tottenham’s character after Goodison Park thrashing

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son celebrates scoring his side's fifth goal during the Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park (pic: Peter Byrne/PA Images).

Ten Things I Still Miss About Arsenal’s Highbury Stadium

The main entrance at Highbury Stadium, London.

Team News: Dagenham & Redbridge vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne celebrates with Josh Coulson after scoring against Gateshead (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Basketball: Lions tame Sharks again in BBL Trophy

Justin Robinson on the ball for London Lions against Sheffield (pic Graham Hodges)

Sokratis backs Aubameyang for 30-goal haul

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (pic Nick Potts/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists