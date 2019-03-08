Search

Advanced search

Betty Layward Primary School picks up Schools for Success award for helping kids who were left behind to excel

PUBLISHED: 10:09 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 11 October 2019

Betty Layward Primary School's class ambassadors for year 2 'peach class', Edith and Rafiki, with the certificate. Picture: Betty Layward Primary School

Betty Layward Primary School's class ambassadors for year 2 'peach class', Edith and Rafiki, with the certificate. Picture: Betty Layward Primary School

Betty Layward Primary School

Betty Layward Primary School has been recognised for helping low-attaining pupils make good progress with their learning.

The school was honoured for the work it carries out to reduce educational inequality and to help children who were previously behind in their studies achieve exceptional results, at a Schools for Success awards ceremony at City Hall.

You may also want to watch:

The Schools for Success programme was created by London Mayor Sadiq Khan in 2017 to improve the support given to children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Sadiq Khan congratulated staff at the school in Clissold Road, Stoke Newington.

"Schools for Success was created to celebrate the difference that teachers, teaching assistants, support staff and governors are making every day to support children and reduce inequalities, and this school's inclusive and supportive learning environment is a great example of this," he said.

"London has the best schools and teachers in the country, and by working together we can make sure that no young Londoner is left behind."

Most Read

Finsbury Park flooding: People evacuated from homes after burst pipe leaves streets under water

People living in Brownswood Road woke up to flooding. Picture: @TomashhEvans

Star pupil from Homerton hoping to change narrative around young black boys after 10 Downing Street visit

Aleka and Amari at 10 Downing Street.

Finsbury Park flooding: Homes still without water 24 hours on as mayor criticises Thames Water

Brian Bicknell looks at the debris in the living room of the ground floor flat he shares with his wife Margaret. Picture: Polly Hancock

Finsbury Park flooding: Thames Water stops flow of water, with up to 150 homes damaged

Flooding on the Kings Crescent Estate after a water main burst in Finsbury Park. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Devil-worshipping’ killer Mosa Abid escapes custody during Homerton Hospital out-patient appointment

Mosa Abid. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Finsbury Park flooding: People evacuated from homes after burst pipe leaves streets under water

People living in Brownswood Road woke up to flooding. Picture: @TomashhEvans

Star pupil from Homerton hoping to change narrative around young black boys after 10 Downing Street visit

Aleka and Amari at 10 Downing Street.

Finsbury Park flooding: Homes still without water 24 hours on as mayor criticises Thames Water

Brian Bicknell looks at the debris in the living room of the ground floor flat he shares with his wife Margaret. Picture: Polly Hancock

Finsbury Park flooding: Thames Water stops flow of water, with up to 150 homes damaged

Flooding on the Kings Crescent Estate after a water main burst in Finsbury Park. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Devil-worshipping’ killer Mosa Abid escapes custody during Homerton Hospital out-patient appointment

Mosa Abid. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Two big dates for Arsenal Women

Arsenal's Danielle van de Donk celebrates scoring her team's third goal during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

O’s coach Embleton insists on the importance of appointing the right man

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton hugs attacker James Brophy (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Coach Embleton pleased to see Dayton return to O’s line-up

James Dayton celebrates - after scoring for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield - with Jobi McAnuff and Joe Widdowson last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Arsenal Women busy during international break

Arsenal's Danielle Van De Donk celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh.

Oakland Raiders’ Carr hails Tottenham Stadium and joy of seeing Spurs striker Kane

Oakland Raiders Josh Jacobs scores his side's 1st touchdown during the NFL International Series match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists