Betty Layward Primary School picks up Schools for Success award for helping kids who were left behind to excel

Betty Layward Primary School's class ambassadors for year 2 'peach class', Edith and Rafiki, with the certificate. Picture: Betty Layward Primary School Betty Layward Primary School

Betty Layward Primary School has been recognised for helping low-attaining pupils make good progress with their learning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The school was honoured for the work it carries out to reduce educational inequality and to help children who were previously behind in their studies achieve exceptional results, at a Schools for Success awards ceremony at City Hall.

You may also want to watch:

The Schools for Success programme was created by London Mayor Sadiq Khan in 2017 to improve the support given to children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Sadiq Khan congratulated staff at the school in Clissold Road, Stoke Newington.

"Schools for Success was created to celebrate the difference that teachers, teaching assistants, support staff and governors are making every day to support children and reduce inequalities, and this school's inclusive and supportive learning environment is a great example of this," he said.

"London has the best schools and teachers in the country, and by working together we can make sure that no young Londoner is left behind."