Search

Advanced search

New City College Hackney catering students win a trip to Milan

PUBLISHED: 15:46 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 12 February 2020

Jenai Julien, Denique Cole Johnson and Rebekah Samuels will be jetting off to Milan after winning a cookery competition. Picture: New City College Hackney

Jenai Julien, Denique Cole Johnson and Rebekah Samuels will be jetting off to Milan after winning a cookery competition. Picture: New City College Hackney

New City College Hackney

Catering students from New City College have won a trip to Milan after coming up with a special three-course Indonesian-inspired meal.

Jenai Julien, Denique Cole Johnson and Rebekah Samuels competed against six other college and university teams in the live cook-off to be crowned the winners at the Zest Quest Asia competition.

You may also want to watch:

The trio from the further education college in Falkirk Street, Hoxton, had two hours to prepare the menu, which consisted of a chicken satay, been rendang and a brown rice pudding and ice cream.

Rebekah said the exercise taught her how to extract spices properly: "Of course I've used them, but never used them properly."

Professional chef lecturer Jeff Mason added: "They're amazing and are a really good and dedicated team to work with. They've certainly put in the effort and given this their absolute all."

Most Read

Woman dies in Stamford Hill house fire

Firefighters at the scene in Olinda Road. Picture: @999London

Hackney thug jailed for 10 years after attacking woman with claw hammer

Mark Hosang. Picture: Met Police

Church bell back ringing the hours 80 years after WW2 bombing – and neighbours submit noise complaints

St Paul's West Hackney.

Work on Cycleway linking Dalston to Walthamstow set to start in spring

How the Lea Bridge Roundabout could look. Picture: TfL

Storm Ciara: Road closed as tree falls on car in Stoke Newington

A tree was blown over in Grayling Road, Stoke Newington. Picture: Hackney Police

Most Read

Woman dies in Stamford Hill house fire

Firefighters at the scene in Olinda Road. Picture: @999London

Hackney thug jailed for 10 years after attacking woman with claw hammer

Mark Hosang. Picture: Met Police

Church bell back ringing the hours 80 years after WW2 bombing – and neighbours submit noise complaints

St Paul's West Hackney.

Work on Cycleway linking Dalston to Walthamstow set to start in spring

How the Lea Bridge Roundabout could look. Picture: TfL

Storm Ciara: Road closed as tree falls on car in Stoke Newington

A tree was blown over in Grayling Road, Stoke Newington. Picture: Hackney Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Leyton Orient midfielder Dayton understands he has had to be patient

Orient's James Dayton celebrates after opening the scoring with Craig Clay (pic Simon O'Connor)

O’s boss Embleton says Mansfield victory was much-deserved

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Stoke Newington’s Testi Restaurant goes for another kebab accolade

Testi Restaurant owner Huseyin Uzum. Picture: Testi Restaurant

O’s continue unbeaten run with Mansfield victory

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

New City College Hackney catering students win a trip to Milan

Jenai Julien, Denique Cole Johnson and Rebekah Samuels will be jetting off to Milan after winning a cookery competition. Picture: New City College Hackney
Drive 24