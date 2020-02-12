New City College Hackney catering students win a trip to Milan
PUBLISHED: 15:46 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 12 February 2020
New City College Hackney
Catering students from New City College have won a trip to Milan after coming up with a special three-course Indonesian-inspired meal.
Jenai Julien, Denique Cole Johnson and Rebekah Samuels competed against six other college and university teams in the live cook-off to be crowned the winners at the Zest Quest Asia competition.
The trio from the further education college in Falkirk Street, Hoxton, had two hours to prepare the menu, which consisted of a chicken satay, been rendang and a brown rice pudding and ice cream.
Rebekah said the exercise taught her how to extract spices properly: "Of course I've used them, but never used them properly."
Professional chef lecturer Jeff Mason added: "They're amazing and are a really good and dedicated team to work with. They've certainly put in the effort and given this their absolute all."