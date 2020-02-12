New City College Hackney catering students win a trip to Milan

Jenai Julien, Denique Cole Johnson and Rebekah Samuels will be jetting off to Milan after winning a cookery competition. Picture: New City College Hackney New City College Hackney

Catering students from New City College have won a trip to Milan after coming up with a special three-course Indonesian-inspired meal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jenai Julien, Denique Cole Johnson and Rebekah Samuels competed against six other college and university teams in the live cook-off to be crowned the winners at the Zest Quest Asia competition.

You may also want to watch:

The trio from the further education college in Falkirk Street, Hoxton, had two hours to prepare the menu, which consisted of a chicken satay, been rendang and a brown rice pudding and ice cream.

Rebekah said the exercise taught her how to extract spices properly: "Of course I've used them, but never used them properly."

Professional chef lecturer Jeff Mason added: "They're amazing and are a really good and dedicated team to work with. They've certainly put in the effort and given this their absolute all."