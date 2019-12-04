Search

Advanced search

Chinyere 'Chi-chi' Nwanoku officially opens Hackney New Primary School on the former Kingsland Road fire station site

PUBLISHED: 10:10 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 04 December 2019

Double bassist Chinyere (Chi-chi) Nwanoku officially opened Hackney New Primary School. Picture: Eko Trust

Double bassist Chinyere (Chi-chi) Nwanoku officially opened Hackney New Primary School. Picture: Eko Trust

eko

Award-winning double bassist Chinyere "Chi-chi" Nwanoku has officially opened Hackney New Primary School's new building.

Double bassist Chinyere (Chi-chi) Nwanoku officially opened Hackney New Primary School. Picture: Eko TrustDouble bassist Chinyere (Chi-chi) Nwanoku officially opened Hackney New Primary School. Picture: Eko Trust

Chi-chi, who was awarded an OBE for services to music two years ago, led a workshop with the school's young double bass players in the specialist music room named after her.

Pupils at the specialist music school have been taught in porta-cabins since it opened four years ago but relocated to its new building in Downham Road in September on the former Kingsland Fire Station site.

You may also want to watch:

Chi-chi said: "At a time when the arts are being eroded from the national curriculum and local authority funding is being withdrawn from music hubs, Hackney New Primary is bucking that trend. It has rightly recognised that music is and should always be central to a child's development as a tool for self-expression."

She continued: "It teaches us not only to be creative and imaginative but also to listen and collaborate effectively with others. It enriches lives on so many levels, and we owe it to future generations to safeguard their right to access and understand music and the joys of music-making."

Most Read

Prominent rabbi from Israel left ‘traumatised’ after vile antisemitic attack in Stamford Hill

The rabbi was attacked in Amhurst Park on Friday night. Picture: Met Police

South Hackney drug dealer jailed after police found 45 wraps of cocaine and heroin in his pants

Amaebi Kentebe. Picture: Essex Police

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Defendant, 18, ‘just wanted to make a move on a girl’ in the park

Tashaûn Aird had been stabbed nine times according to the post-mortem examination. Picture: Met Police

Barking and Stoke Newington men jailed for attempted murder after ‘sustained and furious attack’

Adu, from Stoke Newington, Armstrong, from Barking, and Yohannes, from Colchester. Picture: Essex Police

Joshua White: Third teen charged with murder of Homerton man on Frampton Park Estate

Joshua White. Picture: Met Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Prominent rabbi from Israel left ‘traumatised’ after vile antisemitic attack in Stamford Hill

The rabbi was attacked in Amhurst Park on Friday night. Picture: Met Police

South Hackney drug dealer jailed after police found 45 wraps of cocaine and heroin in his pants

Amaebi Kentebe. Picture: Essex Police

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Defendant, 18, ‘just wanted to make a move on a girl’ in the park

Tashaûn Aird had been stabbed nine times according to the post-mortem examination. Picture: Met Police

Barking and Stoke Newington men jailed for attempted murder after ‘sustained and furious attack’

Adu, from Stoke Newington, Armstrong, from Barking, and Yohannes, from Colchester. Picture: Essex Police

Joshua White: Third teen charged with murder of Homerton man on Frampton Park Estate

Joshua White. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Ben Cotton: ‘The gallery was run from my spare bedroom, with a P.O. Box in Clerkenwell to sound more credible’

Ben Cotton (right) with artist Tim Fishlock at the new-look Hang-Up Gallery. Picture: Chuck Noble.

Mourinho coy on future of key Spurs trio

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho

Lee Valley Lions end 2019 with a defeat to Invicta Mustangs

18-year-old forward Charlie Nichols scored his first Lions goal against Invicta Mustangs (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

Sporting Club de Mundial warm up in style

Jordan Chiedozie attacks for Sporting Club De Mundail (pic James Starkey)

Wordsworth Road planted with ‘a host of golden daffodils’ to celebrate poet namesake

Mia Gioia, 9, plants daffodil bulbs with Father David Lambert, watched by church warden at St Matthias Church, Norma Watt. Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists