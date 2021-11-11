A brand new secondary school and sixth form is opening in Shoreditch Park - Credit: Jamie Smith

A new Hackney secondary school and sixth form will officially open next week with the institution's prime aim being to prepare the borough's brightest students for prestigious Oxbridge and Russell Group universities.

City of London Academy Shoreditch Park was built as part of the council's Britannia development and is situated on the site next to a new leisure centre in Shoreditch Park.

The school's academic sixth form, Shoreditch Park Sixth Form, is set to have the highest entry requirements in the borough.

The sixth form has partnered with Newham Collegiate Centre, an academic A Level centre for a group of Newham Schools, which boasts high attainment rates for students.

The school was built as part of the council's Britannia project which also includes the Britannia Leisure centre on the same site - Credit: Jamie Smith

Assistant principal of the school and director of Shoreditch Park Sixth Form Liam Smyth said: "Like many of my friends, I had to leave Hackney to search for good post-16 education as there wasn't the provision in place for high achieving students in the borough.

You may also want to watch:

"Now, I am thrilled to be helping set up an academic sixth form in Hackney that will help prepare our brightest students to access the most prestigious universities in the UK, or internationally, and compete with those from independent schools in their chosen career sectors."

The school is set to have the highest entry requirements in the borough - Credit: Jamie Smith

The school's facilities include a sixth form center, state of the art science labs, sporting facilities including a pitch on the roof and music and theatre facilities - Credit: Jamie Smith

The new school building will be officially opened next week by the mayor of Hackney and it will welcome students in September 2022.

The building boasts a dedicated sixth form centre, state of the art science labs, sporting facilities including a pitch on the roof and music and theatre facilities.

Shoreditch Park Sixth Form aims to prepare students for prestigious universities in the UK and internationally - Credit: Jamie Smith

Mr Smyth added: "For those who get accepted into our sixth form, they can expect to be apart of an academic centre of excellence in Hackney where expert A Level teaching helps equip students with the grades, cultural enrichment and tailored support that will help open doors to the most prestigious universities and career sectors."

A pupil studying geography - Credit: Jamie Smith

Prospective students can book a ticket for the sixth form's open evening on December at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/shoreditch-park-collegiate-sixth-form-open-evening-tickets-203197869297

Find out more about the school at www.shoreditch.cola.org.uk