Classroom fitness video project proves success in Hackney schools

The children who took part in the session with Fitter Future. Picture: Joshua Thurston © Joshua Thurston - All Rights Reserved

An online programme dubbed "the home of classroom fitness" has helped increase activity among Hackney schoolchildren.

St Paul�s with St Michael's have seen positive changes since starting the sessions. Picture: Joshua Thurston St Paul�s with St Michael's have seen positive changes since starting the sessions. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Fitter Future, which provides online fitness videos, was offered to every primary school free of charge after research identified a high need for it in the borough.

One of the schools to really benefit from the programme was St Paul's with St Michael's in Brougham Road, London Fields, which received a visit from the team last week.

The school's sports coordinator Randolph Ryan said: "Since we have started using Fitter Future we have seen children become more focused and the ease with which it can contribute in the classroom is fantastic."

"I didn't used to like sports but it's helped me feel confident and now I am trying to take part in more sports," said one child.

Fitter Future co-founder Ricky Lawrence said: "The overwhelming feeling from the day itself was one of pride to see the effect it has had at the school. Children completely unprompted were running up to me in the playground to tell me how much they love taking part in our workouts."