Clerkenwell primary school inspired by ‘remarkable 50-year history’

Published: 12:41 PM March 12, 2021

Fiona MacCorquodale, head teacher at Prior Weston Primary School, on the school’s approach to education and well-being.

Prior Weston is a vibrant and creative state-funded primary school in Clerkenwell, we teach children from four to 11 years old.

Our school was founded 50 years ago by the legendary educator, Henry Pluckrose and it soon became a mecca for those committed to innovative teaching and progressive modes of learning.

Inevitably, we’ve been hugely inspired by this remarkable history and we encourage children to be independent and creative thinkers. They are trained and trusted to make decisions for themselves, both as individuals and in groups.

We raise eyebrows and win awards because of our commitment to this approach. We have an active student council (unusual in primary education) and our eco-dream team, from year groups 4, 5 and 6, inspired our success as winners of the Green School Award at the ICoS Awards in 2020.

Prior Weston is one of the few London schools to be part of the award-winning Music Masters programme, and we also offer a wide range of sports provided by Team Kickstart.

This school has a strong record of academic, musical and sporting excellence and our children are now meeting or exceeding the national average in all areas of the curriculum.

Most importantly, it is a happy, healthy and inclusive place. Our mixed ability classrooms encourage children to support each other on many tasks which builds huge empathy and valuable insight into their classmates’ wellbeing. We strive constantly to nurture and develop this culture.

On our light filled, spacious and well-equipped campus, we also have the Children’s Centre providing year-round childcare for children six months to age four, and Richard Cloudesley School for children with profound and multiple learning disabilities.

Families have the option of breakfast and afterschool clubs, where children of all ages can be cared for from 8am to 6pm. We’re within the Culture Mile and also located in this oasis of green space. We walk through and spill out into Fortune Park at the beginning and end of every day.

Long standing traditions like ‘The Happening’, The Auction of Promises and Project Week also set the school apart.

Prior Weston is a unique and energising place to be, inspired by our true blend of backgrounds and cultures, and at the heart of our communities.

101 Whitecross Street, Clerkenwell, EC1Y 8JA.

p: 020 7786 4800

w: priorweston.islington.sch.uk